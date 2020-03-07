News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 PM:‘I will be killed’, says BJP leader amid Madhya Pradesh political crisis and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 16:56 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘I will be killed’, says BJP leader amid Madhya Pradesh political crisis

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s legislator Sanjay Pathak on Saturday claimed a threat to his life amid the ongoing political drama in Madhya Pradesh. Read more

‘They have been wrong before’: Foreign minister Jaishankar on UNHRC’s CAA move

External affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday the United Nations rights body has been wrong before amid its decision to approach the Supreme Court challenging the amended citizenship act. Read more

Kerala sounds alert after bird flu detected in Kozhikkode district

Kerala will shortly begin culling chicken and domestic animals in two villages in Kozhikkode district following the detection of bird flu, a senior official of the state animal husbandry department said Saturday. Read more

New daily cases of coronavirus in China fall below 100 in several weeks, death toll now 3070

Chinese health authorities on Saturday said 3070 people had died from the coronavirus outbreak while, for the first time in several weeks, less than 100 new infections were reported from across the country. Read more

Happy Women’s Day 2020: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Cards, Messages and Greetings

The Socialist Party of America observed the first Women’s Day on February 28, 1909, while in 1911 International Women’s Day was marked for the first time across Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland. Read more

India vs Australia, Women’s T20 World Cup final: India women predicted XI - Harmanpreet to bank on spinners at MCG

India will take on Australia in the Women’s T20 World Cup final at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.With four T20 titles including the last one in West Indies, the Meg Lanning-led Australian side is superior on record and even on paper but on current form Harmanpreet Kaur’s India will have a slight edge over the hosts. Read more

Camouflaged spider pounces on unsuspecting bug, drags it underground. Watch nail-biting video

An unsuspecting bug got a horror story treatment in a video which has now left many terrified – and some fascinated. Read more

Fitbit Versa 2 review: Smartest fitness band for Android

Fitbit has become synonymous with fitness, and rightfully so. Of all the smartwatches and fitness bands I have used, I really appreciate the no-nonsense approach Fitbit has when it comes to tracking steps, workouts, heart rate and even sleep. Read more

83: Ranveer Singh is the spitting image of Kapil Dev in new picture as he lifts 1983 World Cup trophy. See here

Actor Ranveer Singh has shared an unbelievable new picture from his upcoming film, ’83. In the film, he plays former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev when he led Team India to victory during the 1983 cricket World Cup. Read more