‘I will be killed’, says BJP leader amid Madhya Pradesh political crisis

india

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 15:46 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s legislator Sanjay Pathak on Saturday claimed a threat to his life amid the ongoing political drama in Madhya Pradesh.

“There is a lot of pressure on me. I am being asked to quit the BJP and to join the Congress party. If I don’t do that then actions will be taken against me and my family members,” Sanjay Pathak was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“There’s a constant threat to my life. I will die but will never quit BJP,” he added.

Pathak’s comments come days after the Congress alleged that the opposition BJP was trying to poach its legislators.

The Congress’ Madhya Pradesh unit had said at least eight MLAs, including three from the party, were allegedly lured by the BJP.

The party later said Bisahulal Singh, Hardeep Singh Dung and Raghuraj Kansana were traced to Bengaluru, the capital of the BJP-ruled state Karnataka, on Wednesday.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had named Pathak and four other BJP leaders—Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Narottam Mishra, Vishwas Sarang and Bhupendra Singh—among those who were behind the alleged horse-trading attempt.

His charges were denied by the BJP.

Earlier, Pathak’s resort in Bandhavgarh was demolished by the administration after he was given notice for land encroachment. The administration in Jabalpur also ordered the closure of his mines in the district citing a Supreme Court’s order.

“This is an act of vengeance by the government,” Pathak said after the resort was razed.

Pathak had denied reports about his meeting with chief minister Kamal Nath on Thursday night.

Congress has 114 MLAs in the Madhya Pradesh assembly that has an effective strength of 228. The party is supported by six other MLAs – two from the Bahujan Samajwadi Party, one from Samajwadi Party and four Independents. The BJP has 107 MLAs.