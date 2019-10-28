News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 PM: Grenade attack in J-K’s Sopore injures 6 civilians and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 16:54 IST

Grenade attack near bus stand in J-K’s Sopore, 6 civilians injured

A grenade attack near bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore area has injured 6 civilians, reported news agency ANI

At an interaction with members of the European Parliament on a visit to India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called urgent action against all those who support terrorism or use terror as a state policy. “There should be zero tolerance for terrorism,” the prime minister told the visiting group of EU lawmakers.

Prince Charles to visit India on a two-day trip on November 13

Prince Charles, the next head of the Commonwealth and heir to the British throne, will make an official two-day visit to India from November 13 with a focus on climate change, sustainable markets and social finance, officials said on Monday.

Iconic dialogue from ‘Sholay’ is Shiv Sena’s dart at BJP over economy

Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena, the recalcitrant ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, continued to hurl darts at its partner at the Centre and Maharashtra, this time over the economic slowdown. In an editorial in the party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, the Shiv Sena borrowed a dialogue from the Hindi blockbuster ‘Sholay’ to take a swipe at the BJP.

China begins secretive meeting of Communist party elite

The ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) kicked off a key secretive meeting of the party elite on Monday where President Xi Jinping is likely to press home the need to strengthen the CPC’s hold over governance and modernising the modes of governance including through technology.

Five points from Arvind Kejriwal’s mega offer for 55 lakh workers

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a hike minimum wages for workers which he said was the “highest amount” given by any state government in the country. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had allowed the Aam Admi Party (AAP) government in the national capital to notify the 37% hike in minimum wages for workers.

It doesn’t get bigger than this. The Bachchan family — Amitabh Bachchan, wife Jaya, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and son Abhishek hosted their grand Diwali party on Sunday. Attending the do was the who’s who of Bollywood including Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora and sister Amrita, Karan Johar and many others.

Will post-Diwali air quality in Delhi affect first T20I between India and Bangladesh

India will take on Bangladesh in the first T20 international at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on 3 November. However, there were dark clouds hanging over the first T20I as air quality dipped in Delhi after Diwali. But it has been learnt that the air quality will bear no consequences over the first T20I of the three-match series.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 16:49 IST