Prince Charles to visit India on November 13, to focus on climate change, markets and finance

world

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 15:58 IST

Prince Charles, the next head of the Commonwealth and heir to the British throne, will make an official two-day visit to India from November 13 with a focus on climate change, sustainable markets and social finance, officials said on Monday.

Prince Charles last visited India in November 2017 to personally invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the April 2018 Commonwealth heads of government meeting in London. He delivered a letter from Queen Elizabeth described by officials as “very warm and personal”.

Clarence House said Prince Charles, 70, is undertaking the visit at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office based on its international priorities. It will be his tenth official engagement with India.

The 2020 CHOGM is due to be held in Rwanda. Modi and heads of 52 other countries had agreed during the 2018 CHOGM that Prince Charles will succeed Queen Elizabeth as the next Commonwealth head.

India’s agreement and support to Prince Charles as the next Commonwealth head was considered crucial.

The queen has been the head of the group since the death of her father, King George VI in 1952. She expressed her “sincere wish” at the meeting that Prince Charles succeed her “one day” to ensure stability and continuity to the group.

Leaders such as Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn wanted the head of the Commonwealth not to be confined to the British royal family but to be rotated by agreement among the countries.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 15:58 IST