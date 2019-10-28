China begins secretive meeting of Communist party elite

world

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 16:24 IST

The ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) kicked off a key secretive meeting of the party elite on Monday where President Xi Jinping is likely to press home the need to strengthen the CPC’s hold over governance and modernising the modes of governance including through technology.

Xi will head the four-day meeting, which will conclude on Thursday, of the CPC’s Central Committee (CC).

It is considered the most important annual meeting of the CPC.

The 370-member CC is expected to discuss the full range of major policies for the future as Beijing grapples with the trade war with the US, a slowing economy and the ongoing pro-democracy protests in the special administrative region (SAR) of Hong Kong.

China’s economy is growing at its slowest pace in nearly three decades, and stable economic growth is fundamental to the authoritarian party’s political legitimacy.

In September, in a speech at the CPC Central Party School, Xi said China was entering a period of “concentrated risks” — economic, political and diplomatic — and the country must be ready to fight.

This will be fourth plenum of the 19th CPC CCC since the 2017, October.

“At the fourth plenary session, the CPC Central Committee will hear a report from the Political Bureau on its work, and discuss important issues concerning how to uphold and improve the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics and make progress in modernising China’s system and capacity for governance, according to a statement issued after the meeting,” an official statement released by the state-controlled Xinhua news agency said last week.

“While there are no firm guidelines, a convention has emerged wherein specific plenums have general themes. For example, the Third Plenum often focuses on economic reforms…while the Fourth Plenum often deals with issues of CCP internal governance. That being said, topics are flexible and reflective of issues the Party leadership views as most pressing,” Jude Blanchette who holds the Freeman Chair in China Studies at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) wrote earlier this year.

A watershed plenum in 1978 under then top CPC leader Deng Xiaoping unveiled China’s economic reforms, transforming China from an economically backward country to an economic powerhouse in the next few decades.

At the last plenum in February 2018, the CPC approved the removal of presidential terms limits, paving the way for President Xi to stay in office until he dies.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 16:24 IST