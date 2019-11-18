e-paper
News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: In wake of JNU protest, entry, exit points at 4 Delhi metro stations closed and all the latest news at this hour

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
In wake of JNU protest, entry, exit points at 3 Delhi metro stations closed(HT Photo)
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

In wake of JNU protest, entry, exit points at 4 Delhi metro stations closed

In the wake of ongoing JNU protest in Delhi, entry and exit points of four metro stations have been closed temporarily, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted on Monday. Read more

In Rajya Sabha, PM Modi praises NCP and BJD, slips in a dig at Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday surprised the Rajya Sabha with some unexpected praise for members of two opposition parties - Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party and Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal - for scrupulously adhering to the bar on members trooping into the Well of the House to protest. Read more

‘It was true’: Speaker backs up HM on remarks over Farooq’s custody in August

Led by the Congress, the opposition launched an acerbic attack on the government against the continued detention of former chief minister Farooq Abdullah and the situation in the Kashmir valley and the killing of civilians in the state. Read more

Kalki Koechlin’s maternity fashion is setting style goals for all mothers-to-be. Pics inside

Kalki Koechlin (pronounced: cake-la, bet you didn’t know that!) is one of the most daring and edgy actors that Bollywood has seen in a long time, from her debut as the good girl gone bad in Dev D, her work in theatre, the big screen or even OTT shows like Sacred Games, the actor has a diverse and interesting body of work behind her. Read more

Katy Perry enters airport without showing passport, Twitter slams her for ‘disrespecting’ Indian officer. Watch video

A video of singer Katy Perry, seemingly ignoring security protocol at the Mumbai airport, has been shared online, sparking mixed reactions from fans. The singer was in India as part of the OnePlus music festival held at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Read more

CERT-In asks users to update WhatsApp after MP4 video file vulnerability discovered

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), the nodal agency for handling cyber-security related threats, has asked WhatsApp users in India to update their application to the latest version following a MP4 video file vulnerability recently reported by Facebook.Read more

VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with,’ narrates unheard incident of ‘95

Former India batsman VVS Laxman played in an era when the Indian team was studded with globally renowned cricketers. Read more

