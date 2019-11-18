e-paper
In wake of JNU protest, entry, exit points at 3 Delhi metro stations closed

Thousands of Jawaharlal Nehru University students, carrying placards and chanting slogans, marched towards Parliament on the first day of the Winter Session

delhi Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:16 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Entry and exit points of three Delhi Metro stations near Parliament have been shut down temporarily due to the ongoing JNU protest
Entry and exit points of three Delhi Metro stations near Parliament have been shut down temporarily due to the ongoing JNU protest(Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
         

Entry and exit points of three Delhi Metro stations near Parliament have been shut down temporarily due to the ongoing JNU protest, authorities said on Monday.

“As advised by Delhi Police, trains are not halting at Udyog Bhawan and Patel Chowk. Exit/Entry gates for Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat have been closed temporarily,” the DMRC tweeted.

Thousands of Jawaharlal Nehru University students, carrying placards and chanting slogans, marched towards Parliament on the first day of the Winter Session, but were stopped by police around half a kilometre from the institute’s campus in south Delhi.

