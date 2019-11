Protesting JNU students march to Parliament over fee hike, stopped by cops

india

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 12:47 IST

Students of Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) were on Monday stopped by the police from marching to Parliament to press for their demands for the rollback of a proposed fee hike, officials said.

The students are preparing to march to Parliament on the first day of the Winter Session, which will end on December 13.

Heavy police deployment was made outside the university’s campus on Monday, ahead of the students’ protest march to Parliament.

The JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) had criticised the police presence outside the university, saying it was to stop students from marching to Parliament.

“The JNUTA also expresses its grave concern at the massive police deployment and barricading at the gates of the JNU campus, which on the face of it appears to be only for the purpose of preventing the students from taking out their planned March to Parliament,” the association said.

“Any such measure or use of force to thwart the exercise of constitutionally guaranteed democratic rights and to impede the students from peacefully taking their voice beyond the campus would be extremely unfortunate and the JNUTA hopes that no such situation will eventually arise,” it added.

The Centre had earlier ordered the formation of a three-member committee to resolve the deadlock between students and administration.

“With a view to restore normal functioning of JNU, through dialogue with all stakeholders and to advise the university administration for resolution of contentious issues, the government has appointed a high-powered committee,” the order of the ministry of human resource and development, which was issued on November 17, said.

JNU students have been protesting against the new hostel manual over fee hike, curfew timings, and implementation of dress code since last month.

While the administration removed the clauses on curfew timing and dress code, it introduced a 50% fee concession for students belonging to families from Below Poverty Line.

The students’ union rejected the changes saying the hike would still impact students adversely.