News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 PM: PM Modi offers $450 million development, anti-terror aid to Sri Lanka and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 16:51 IST

PM Modi offers $450 million development, anti-terror aid to Sri Lanka

India on Friday announced lines of credit amounting to $450 million to Sri Lanka as its newly elected President Gotabaya Rajapaksa held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on ways to push the bilateral relations and undertake developmental activities jointly in the island nation, including those benefiting ethnic Tamils.

‘Didn’t call Godse a patriot’: Pragya Thakur forced to apologise again in Lok Sabha

Pragya Singh Thakur, the BJP’s Bhopal lawmaker, who sparked off a huge row when she called Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse a deshbhakt (patriot), apologised a second time in Parliament on Friday.

Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test tomorrow, gets a new pro-tem speaker

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray assumed charge of his office on Friday afternoon, and has decided to prove his majority on the floor of the assembly on Saturday. At 1 pm on Friday, Uddhav Thackeray went to Mantralay, the state government headquarters at Nariman point, accompanied by his son and MLA Aaditya Thackeray, and other senior Sena leaders.

‘Drunk’ man brutally ‘murders’ two minor daughters in Uttar Pradesh

A man is suspected to have murdered his two daughters, aged six and three, in a drunken rage after a fight with his wife in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida on Thursday night. The suspect, Harish Solanki, a resident of Surajpur, is absconding since Friday morning, when his wife discovered the bodies.

Shiv Sena looks to topple BJP government in Goa after Maharashtra

After successfully blocking the formation of a BJP government in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena, now wants to oust the former ally from power in neighbouring Goa by forging an alliance with Vijay Sardesai’s Goa Forward Party. “After Maharashtra it is Goa, and then we will go to other states. We want to make a non-BJP political front in this country,” Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut told reporters in Mumbai on Friday morning.

Unai Emery sacked as Arsenal manager, Freddie Ljungberg named interim head coach

English Premier League football club has sacked manager Unai Emery after a string of poor performance across competition. Emery has been sacked in the aftermath of 1-2 defeat at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League.

Brahmastra: Another male lead to join Ranbir Kapoor in sequel?

Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy, is being made as a trilogy. Even before the first installment has hit the theatres, Rajeev Masand revealed in his weekly column in Open magazine that part two and three of the franchise will introduce another leading man.

Colourful washi tape, sprigs of green, fabrics and other jazzy yet sustainable gift wrapping trends for this holiday season

The trend in gift wrapping this holiday season is toward jazzy yet sustainable options. Consider beautifully folded fabrics or understated, brown or green masking paper topped with colourful washi tape or sprigs of green instead of easily crushed store-bought bows.

