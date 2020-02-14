News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: SC judge faints, Centre’s appeal on rape convicts’ execution deferred and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 16:58 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

SC judge faints, Centre’s appeal on rape convicts’ execution deferred

Supreme Court judge, Justice R Banumathi fainted during the hearing of 2012 Delhi gang rape case on Friday. The judge soon regained consciousness and was escorted out of the court. Read more

Congress, BJP face-off on first anniversary of Pulwama attack

War of words broke out between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress on the first anniversary of Pulwama attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed last year. Read more

Ban on overnight construction in Delhi-NCR lifted by Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday completely lifted the ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR. The order passed by the Court on December 9 last month which had barred construction activities during night from 6 pm to 6 am was recalled today by a Bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta. Read more

Wendell Rodricks, the designer who dared to tell the truth

Those who follow Indian fashion would know that designer Wendell Rodricks can be credited with many firsts in his career. He was the designer who made resort wear a mainstream idea much before the Herve Leger loving fashionistas in India discovered the sexiness of a kaftan. Read more

Love Aaj Kal movie review: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan’s Valentine’s Day offering is love’s labour’s lost

First thought that comes to your mind after watching Imtiaz Ali’s Valentine’s Day offering, Love Aaj Kal is what could have prompted the filmmaker to tell a decade old story again, with modern characters who are messed up, uncertain and frivolous? Read more

Mi 10 Pro vs Galaxy S20 Ultra: The best of Xiaomi against the best of Samsung

Just a day after Samsung showed off its flagship phone prowess, Xiaomi also unveiled its flagship offering. Xiaomi’s Mi 10 series features two phones namely Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. Read more

Valentine’s Day 2020: Delhi Airport’s flirty tweets for airlines are creatively hilarious

To celebrate Valentine’s Day 2020, many are dropping all sorts of posts on Twitter. Now, Delhi Airport authority has joined in too and dropped a series of flirty tweets. Read more

‘Logo ka kaam hai kehna’: Virat Kohli reacts on Royal Challengers Bangalore’s new logo for IPL 2020

Reacting for the first time on the new logo of IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore, captain Virat Kohli said he was ‘thrilled to see the embodiment of bold pride and challenger spirit in it’. Read more