SC judge Banumathi faints during 2012 Delhi gang-rape hearing, Centre’s appeal on execution of convicts deferred

india

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 15:22 IST

Supreme Court judge, Justice R Banumathi fainted during the hearing of 2012 Delhi gang rape case on Friday. The judge soon regained consciousness and was escorted out of the court.

The incident happened while the court was hearing Centre’s plea seeking the apex court’s permission for separate executions of the four convicts in a challenge to the Delhi High Court’s decision against it.

All the four convicts, except for one, have exhausted all their legal remedies and a deadline given to the convicts to use all their legal options by the Delhi High Court has passed.

The Delhi High Court on February 5 granted a week’s time to the four convicts to avail of all legal remedies available to them and said that the convicts cannot be hanged separately since they were convicted for the same crime.

The Bench was dictating the order adjourning the case when Justice Banumathi fainted.

News agency PTI said she was taken on a wheelchair for medical treatment.

Justice A S Bopanna, while rising, said that the order in the matter will be passed in-chamber.

Supreme Court had earlier in the day dismissed a petition by one of the four convicts, Vinay Sharma, challenging the dismissal of his mercy petition by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Supreme Court cited medical reports to say that Vinay was psychologically fit and his medical condition was stable.

On February 1, President Ram Nath Kovind had rejected the mercy petition of Vinay Sharma in the case. The mercy petitions of convicts Akshay Thakur and Mukesh Singh have also been rejected.

A Delhi Court had issued a death warrant against the four convicts -- Vinay Sharma, Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta, and Mukesh Singh -- on January 7 and they were scheduled to be executed on January 22 at Tihar Jail. Later, the execution was suspended indefinitely by a Delhi court.

The case pertains to the gang-rape and brutalizing of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people including a juvenile in Delhi. The woman had died at a Singapore hospital a few days later..