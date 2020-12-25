News updates from Hindustan Times at 5pm: China denies links between stranded Indian sailors and standoff, and all the latest news

Dec 25, 2020

Indian sailors stranded due to Covid measures, not standoff, says China

China on Friday said there was no link between the situation of the Indian sailors on two cargo ships carrying Australian coal stranded at Chinese ports and the current state of ties between the countries. The Chinese foreign ministry said the two vessels were stuck at the ports because of quarantine measures in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more

2.1 million residents, Rs 5 lakh benefit: PM Modi to launch AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme for J-K tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) SEHAT scheme for the residents of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. It will provide benefits to 2.1 million eligible people on the basis of Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) 2011. According to officials, eligible beneficiaries will get the Universal Healthcare Coverage (UHC) as per the SECC 2011 database. Read more

Protesting Haryana farmers throw open toll plaza gates on national and state highways

Intensifying their ongoing agitation against the three agriculture laws, members of the farmers’ unions took over several toll plazas in Haryana allowing free movement of vehicles on Friday morning. Read more

‘Act of terrorism’: BJP after party worker assaulted by PDP leader

A First Information Report has been filed against Peoples Democratic Party leader and former MLC Surinder Choudhary and his supporters for allegedly assaulting a BJP worker, said police on Thursday. The BJP has called the attack an “act of terrorism”. Read more

Rajinikanth admitted to hospital in Hyderabad after complaining of fluctuations in blood pressure

Veteran actor Rajinikanth had been admitted to hospital in Hyderabad. ‘Severe fluctuations’ in his blood pressure have been reported. A statement from the Apollo Hospitals read: “Mr Rajnikanth has been admitted in the hospital today in the morning. Read more

India vs Australia: ‘I went up to Virat Kohli and said sorry’ - Ajinkya Rahane reveals dressing room talks after Adelaide run out

Ajinkya Rahane revealed that he had apologised to Virat Kohli after his terrible mix-up with him resulted in the Indian captain’s run out in the first day-night Test in Adelaide. India were in a strong position at 188 for 3 when an unfortunate mix-up between Rahane and Kohli turned the match towards Australia. Read more

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Ayushmann Khurrana: Inside B-town’s Christmas celebrations with their families

After the year the entire world has had on account of the coronavirus pandemic, all of us are definitely looking for any excuse to celebrate and find positivity in this new normal. Christmas and New Year’s is usually a time of giving, sharing, celebrating, partying and expressing gratitude, and while curfews and restrictions may have dampened everyone’s plans to party, one can still celebrate with their near and dear ones, which is exactly what B-town celebrities are up to. Read more

Santas hold huge mask to spread awareness in Sudarsan Pattnaik’s sand art. Watch

Internationally acclaimed award-winning sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik recently attempted a record by creating an artwork that shows two Santa Clauses holding a huge mask with a message of awareness written on it. He took to Twitter to share images and videos of his amazing creation. Watch

‘Mamata government blocking central aid to farmers of Bengal’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal and accused it of blocking the aid provided by the Centre to farmers of the state. PM Modi said that the West Bengal government has deprived farmers of the benefits of the ‘Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi’ under which a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to small and marginal farmers, payable in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each. Watch