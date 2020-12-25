Rajinikanth admitted to hospital in Hyderabad after complaining of fluctuations in blood pressure

regional-movies

Veteran actor Rajinikanth had been admitted to hospital in Hyderabad. ‘Severe fluctuations’ in his blood pressure have been reported.

A statement from the Apollo Hospitals read: “Mr Rajnikanth has been admitted in the hospital today in the morning. He was shooting for a movie in Hyderabad since the last 10 days. A couple of people on the sets tested positive for Covid-19. Mr Rajnikanth was tested on 22 December for Covid-19 and he was negative. Since then he isolated himself and was monitored closely.”

The statement continued, “Though he did not have any symptoms of Covid-19, his Blood Pressure showed severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he has been admitted to the hospital. He will be investigated and monitored closely in the hospital till his blood pressure settles down before being discharged. Apart from fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion he does not have any other symptoms and is hemodynamically stable.”

Rajinikanth was shooting for his Tamil film Annaatthe in Hyderabad. The shoot had to be halted after eight crew members tested positive for the coronavirus. In a recent interaction with reporters in Chennai, Rajinikanth revealed close to 40% of the shoot remains to be completed. In the movie, Rajinikanth will be seen playing a caring brother. Keerthy Suresh plays his sister.

Earlier this month, Rajinikanth took to Twitter to reveal that he’s finally ready to take a long-delayed political plunge. In a brief statement, he said that his party will be non-corrupt, honest and transparent. He also said that they will win the next elections. He went on to add that his decision to launch a party is to bring change in Tamil Nadu. He said that if he succeeds, it’ll be the success of the people.

