8 crew members of Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe test positive for Covid 19, shoot halted

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 16:04 IST

The shoot of actor Rajinikanth’s upcoming Tamil film Annaatthe, which has been taking place in Hyderabad over the last few weeks, had to be halted all of a sudden after eight crew members have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Multiple Tamil news channels have reported that the shoot of the film has been suspended after eight members who were working on the current schedule have tested positive. The reports have confirmed that Rajinikanth will return to Chennai later on Wednesday or early Thursday.

In his recent interaction with reporters in Chennai, Rajinikanth revealed close to 40 percent shoot is left on the project. In the movie, Rajinikanth will be seen playing a caring brother and Keerthy Suresh will be seen as his sister.

This will be the second consecutive project for Nayanthara opposite Rajinikanth. She had also worked with him in his last release Darbar, which was by AR Murugadoss.

Rajinikanth was expected to complete shooting for Annaatthe in 3-4 weeks and then shift focus on his political journey. He recently announced that he will soon launch his own party and take the full-length plunge into politics.

Earlier this month, Rajinikanth took to Twitter to reveal that he’s finally ready to take the long-delayed political plunge.

In a brief statement, he said that his party will be non-corrupt, honest and transparent. He also said that they will win the next elections. He went on to add that his decision to launch a party is to bring change in Tamil Nadu. He said that if he succeeds, it’ll be the success of the people.

