News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am: Only 250 people in detention, some in 5-star guest houses in J-K, says Ram Madhav and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 09:02 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Only 250 people in detention, some in 5-star guest houses in J-K: Ram Madhav

BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav said that there were only 200-odd people in preventive detention in Jammu and Kashmir now. Read more here.

High ammonia levels to affect water supply in Delhi for next few days

Several parts of Delhi over the next few days will face water shortages due to the high content of ammonia in the Yamuna’s water. The affected zones include North, South, Central and parts of West and Northeast Delhi. DJB hopes that the issue probably might be solved by Tuesday. Read more here.

5-judge constitution bench to begin hearing Article 370 pleas today

The newly constituted bench is scheduled to start hearing the batch of petitions on J&K from October 1. CJI Gogoi said petitions challenging restrictions on the media would also be taken up by the bench headed by Justice Ramana on today itself. Read more here.

‘Self-belief and patience paid off’ - Ajinkya Rahane on his return to Test cricket

Never one to let his emotions get the better of him, Rahane has carried on with little fuss. Yet, he knew that one barren run was posing questions of him while the team management has shown the willingness to give youngsters Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant a break in the middle-order—that Rahane had not scored a century since August 2017 against Sri Lanka. Read more here.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan hit the gym together, Sunny Leone glams up for an ad. See pics

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Sara Alia Khan took time out to catch up over a gym session. They were seen leaving the same gym. The two wrapped up the shooting of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal sequel several weeks ago but continue to visit each other at airports or film sets. Read more here.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 09:00 IST