News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am: BJP leaders to meet Maharashtra governor today; Shiv Sena still adamant and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 08:56 IST

BJP leaders to meet Maharashtra governor today; Shiv Sena still adamant

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made its first concrete move on Wednesday to end the deadlock with ally Shiv Sena over government formation, with the tenure of the outgoing Maharashtra government ending on Saturday. Read more

‘Peace and harmony should prevail’: PM Modi to council of ministers ahead of Ayodhya verdict

Peace and harmony should prevail in the country after the Ayodhya verdict is delivered by the Supreme Court, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told his council of ministers and top government functionaries on Wednesday. Readmore

Cyclone Maha may fizzle out into Arabian sea, not hit Gujarat coast today, predicts IMD

Severe cyclonic storm ‘Maha’ may not hit the Gujarat coast and is likely to fizzle out into the Arabian sea as a ‘depression’ by Thursday evening, the Met department said on Wednesday. Read more

Nawazuddin Siddiqui to be honoured with Asian Film Talent Award at SIFF for Sacred Games

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be honoured by Lesley Ho Asian Film Talent Award at the Singapore International Film Festival (SIFF) for his Netflix’s Emmy-nominated original series Sacred Games on November 23. Read more

Acclaimed novelist Ernest Gaines dies at 86

Novelist Ernest J. Gaines, whose poor childhood on a small Louisiana plantation germinated stories of black struggles that grew into universal tales of grace and beauty, has died. He was 86. Read more

India vs Bangladesh: Storm’s coming, can India weather it?

India will be keen to avoid a second successive failure to win a T20 series when they face Bangladesh in the second T20 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday. Read more

Facial recognition tech should be regulated, not banned: IBM

IBM weighed in Tuesday on the policy debate over facial recognition technology, arguing against an outright ban but calling for “precision regulation” to protect privacy and civil liberties. Read more