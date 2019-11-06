News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am: Delhi air improves to ‘poor’ category, students back in schools and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 08:59 IST

Delhi air improves to ‘poor’ category, students back in schools

Delhi’s air quality improved further on Wednesday morning, moving from ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’ category as schools reopened in the city and NCR region after Diwali break had to be extended owing to the toxic air quality. Read more

Households rebuild cash stash 3 years after note ban

Demonetisation, announced almost three years ago, on November 8, 2016, was primarily meant to purge unaccounted wealth in cash, but more than 99% of demonetised currency came back into the financial system. Read more

Nehru Memorial Museum and Library membership trimmed; Amit Shah in

The Centre has reconstituted the membership of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) Society headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read more

Minimum pay may jump 28% on government’s wage code

The national minimum floor wage in the country could go up by 28% from an existing non-binding guideline wage set in 2017 based on new criteria proposed by the Union government, which has framed draft rules to operationalise the Code on Wages 2019, according to calculations by multiple experts. Read more

Kriti Kharbanda on Pulkit Samrat dating rumours: ‘Can you blame them, we look hot together’

Kriti Kharbanda has been romantically linked with her Pagalpanti co-star Pulkit Samrat, though neither actor has opened up on the rumours yet. Read more

Regular exercise may reduce depression risk. Here’s how

Regular exercise may reduce the risk of depression, even in people who are genetically prone to the condition, according to a new study. Read more

Cricket is recession proof, revels even in controversy

If evidence was needed about cricket’s growing influence, there was plenty available recently. Sourav Ganguly assumed office like a rockstar political leader in full media glare, chased for sound bytes and on-the-go quotes. His taking fresh guard was a grand coronation befitting a new king. Read more