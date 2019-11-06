e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 06, 2019

Regular exercise may reduce depression risk. Here’s how

The study discovered that certain genes boost risk of depression of a person while increased levels of exercise essentially cancelled out that genetic risk.

more-lifestyle Updated: Nov 06, 2019 08:12 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Massachusetts [US]
The study discovered that certain genes boost risk of depression of a person while increased levels of exercise essentially cancelled out that genetic risk.
The study discovered that certain genes boost risk of depression of a person while increased levels of exercise essentially cancelled out that genetic risk.(Unsplash)
         

Regular exercise may reduce the risk of depression, even in people who are genetically prone to the condition, according to a new study.

“Our findings strongly suggest that, when it comes to depression, genes are not destiny and that being physically active has the potential to neutralize the added risk of future episodes in individuals who are genetically vulnerable,” study lead author Karmel Choi, postdoctoral fellow in psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital, said in a statement.

The study discovered that certain genes boost risk of depression of a person while increased levels of exercise essentially cancelled out that genetic risk, Live Science reported.

According to the study, for every four hours of exercise per week, participants saw a reduction of 17 per cent in their chances of experiencing bouts of depression over the next two years.

The study was published on Tuesday in the journal Depression and Anxiety.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), depression can run in families suggesting that genetic factors contribute to the risk of developing the disease.

In the new study, the researchers analysed information from nearly 8,000 participants in the Partners HealthCare Biobank, a database to help researchers better understand how people’s genes, environment and lifestyle affect their health.

Participants provided a blood sample, their genomes were analysed and filled out a survey about their lifestyle behaviours, such as how much exercise they typically get in a week.

The information received was then linked with people’s electronic health records (EHRs) within Partners HealthCare, a Boston-based health care system.

The study was conducted on people who were not currently depressed so the researchers excluded people who had visited a medical professional for depression within the past year.

Researchers using the genome date calculate the person’s genetic risk for depression and gave people a “score” based on their risk. They found out that those with a high risk for depression were 50 per cent more likely to experience a new episode of depression within the next two years, compared with those at low genetic risk.

It was found out that people who were physically active were less likely to experience a new episode of depression.

Moreover, both high-intensity exercises, such as running, and low-intensity exercises, such as yoga, were linked with a decreased risk of depression.

However, the study did not prove that lack of exercise causes depression.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
BJP-Sena tussle in Maharashtra puts government’s winter session plan on hold
BJP-Sena tussle in Maharashtra puts government’s winter session plan on hold
Minimum pay may jump 28% on government’s wage code
Minimum pay may jump 28% on government’s wage code
Nehru Memorial Museum and Library membership trimmed; Amit Shah in
Nehru Memorial Museum and Library membership trimmed; Amit Shah in
Delhi takes a breath, but bad air chokes UP, Bihar
Delhi takes a breath, but bad air chokes UP, Bihar
UP teacher scolds male student for harassing girl, gets beaten up by mob
UP teacher scolds male student for harassing girl, gets beaten up by mob
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit on verge of major milestone in T20I cricket
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit on verge of major milestone in T20I cricket
ISIS group attempted suicide attack in India last year, says US official
ISIS group attempted suicide attack in India last year, says US official
‘Where is Home Minister Amit Shah?’: Cong lashes out over police protest
‘Where is Home Minister Amit Shah?’: Cong lashes out over police protest
trending topics
Virat KohliIndrani MukerjeaMilind SomanMi Note 10Panipat trailerPM ModiMicrosoftWhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News

lifestyle