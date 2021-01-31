News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am: Rain predicted over northwest India from February 3-6 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rain, thunderstorms likely over northwest India from February 3 to 6

Widespread thundershowers are expected over the plains of northwest India between February 3 and 6, according to India Meteorological Department. Read more

Happy birthday Preity Zinta: Did you know her decision to enter Bollywood was based on a coin flip?

Preity Zinta, one of the most popular Bollywood actors of the 2000s, would not have taken up a career in films if a coin toss had gone differently. She was offered Shekhar Kapur’s Tara Rum Pum Pum and left the decision to fate. Read more

Polka dot with WFH twist: Priyanka Chopra in ₹21k shirt and pyjamas is goals

It is the era of Work From Home fashion and Priyanka Chopra has championed it. The actor, who has been promoting her recently released Netflix film, The White Tiger and her upcoming autobiography, has shared so many of her business on top and loungewear on the bottom outfits in the recent past, that we cannot help but take inspiration. Read more

Guinness World Records shares video of best Lego titles. Watch

Are you a Lego fan? Do you love building intricate structures out of these plastic bricks? If so, then here is a clip you must check out. This recording shared, on the official YouTube channel of the Guinness World Records, shows some of the best Lego titles. To say that the video is entertaining would be an understatement. However, don't just take our word for it. Check it out for yourself. Read more

No Ranji Trophy for the first time in 87 years, players face a setback

More than 800 domestic cricketers who will miss out on a IPL contract in 2021 will be directly affected by the Indian board’s decision not to hold the Ranji Trophy, India’s premier domestic-class tournament, for the first time in its 87-year history. Read more

'BJP hellbent on creating hatred for Muslims': Asaduddin Owaisi | The Interview

﻿Does Islam bar Muslims from taking the Covid vaccine? Have clerics launched a disinformation campaign against the vaccine? Is the anti-conversion law targeting Muslims? Has Baba Saheb Ambedkar been shortchanged? Was India shamed on Republic Day when protestors breached the Red Fort? Aren’t farmers pushing the envelope by insisting on repealing the farm laws? In a free-wheeling conversation, Asaduddin Owaisi, Member Parliament and President AlMIM, talks about this and much more. Track him on HT’s new series The Interview: a weekly show with journalist Kumkum Chadha.