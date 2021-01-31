News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am: Rain predicted over northwest India from February 3-6 and all the latest news
Rain, thunderstorms likely over northwest India from February 3 to 6
Widespread thundershowers are expected over the plains of northwest India between February 3 and 6, according to India Meteorological Department. Read more
Happy birthday Preity Zinta: Did you know her decision to enter Bollywood was based on a coin flip?
Preity Zinta, one of the most popular Bollywood actors of the 2000s, would not have taken up a career in films if a coin toss had gone differently. She was offered Shekhar Kapur’s Tara Rum Pum Pum and left the decision to fate. Read more
Polka dot with WFH twist: Priyanka Chopra in ₹21k shirt and pyjamas is goals
It is the era of Work From Home fashion and Priyanka Chopra has championed it. The actor, who has been promoting her recently released Netflix film, The White Tiger and her upcoming autobiography, has shared so many of her business on top and loungewear on the bottom outfits in the recent past, that we cannot help but take inspiration. Read more
Guinness World Records shares video of best Lego titles. Watch
Are you a Lego fan? Do you love building intricate structures out of these plastic bricks? If so, then here is a clip you must check out. This recording shared, on the official YouTube channel of the Guinness World Records, shows some of the best Lego titles. To say that the video is entertaining would be an understatement. However, don't just take our word for it. Check it out for yourself. Read more
No Ranji Trophy for the first time in 87 years, players face a setback
More than 800 domestic cricketers who will miss out on a IPL contract in 2021 will be directly affected by the Indian board’s decision not to hold the Ranji Trophy, India’s premier domestic-class tournament, for the first time in its 87-year history. Read more
'BJP hellbent on creating hatred for Muslims': Asaduddin Owaisi | The Interview
Does Islam bar Muslims from taking the Covid vaccine? Have clerics launched a disinformation campaign against the vaccine? Is the anti-conversion law targeting Muslims? Has Baba Saheb Ambedkar been shortchanged? Was India shamed on Republic Day when protestors breached the Red Fort? Aren’t farmers pushing the envelope by insisting on repealing the farm laws? In a free-wheeling conversation, Asaduddin Owaisi, Member Parliament and President AlMIM, talks about this and much more. Track him on HT’s new series The Interview: a weekly show with journalist Kumkum Chadha.
Govt allows cinema halls, theatres to operate on 100% capacity
13,052 new Covid-19 cases recorded in India in 24 hrs, tally above 10.7 million
Kafeel Khan, 80 others included in list of history-sheeters in UP's Gorakhpur
Rhino kills forest department staff in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park
- In a similar incident in March, 2020, Bikudar Bora, a game watcher, and Anil Kalita, a gardener, were patrolling in the Kohora range when they were suddenly attacked by a rhino. Bora died.
Rain, thunderstorms likely over northwest India from February 3 to 6
- Widespread light to moderate rain/thundershowers is likely over the plains of northwest India and adjoining central India during February 3 to 6 with maximum intensity on February 4.
India has big role to play in new world order emerging after Covid-19: PM Modi
PM Modi to address 125th anniversary celebrations of ‘Prabuddha Bharata’ journal
R-Day violence: 84 arrested, forensics team collects samples from Red Fort
PM Modi to address nation on 2021’s first Mann Ki Baat programme today
Iran link emerges in Israel embassy attack probe despite false flags: Cops
Three-day polio vaccination drive to begin from today
LIVE: Cinema halls, theatres can now operate with 100% capacity, says govt
- The government aims to administer shots to 30 million healthcare workers in the first phase; in phase 2, 270 million citizens will be vaccinated.
Farm stir LIVE: Haryana Congress to begin peace march in support of protesters
No question of closing door on talks with govt over farm laws: Farm union
