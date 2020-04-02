News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 PM: Imprison coronavirus lockdown violators, Centre tells states and all the latest news

india

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 21:04 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.

Imprison coronavirus lockdown violators, Centre tells states

The Centre on Thursday told state governments that those violating the coronavirus lockdown or obstructing officials should be imprisoned amid reports of doctors and healthcare personnel being attacked. Read more

Air India crew who operated evacuation flights tests positive

One of Air India’s cabin crew that recently operated one of the evacuation flights between Mumbai and Newark in the United States has tested positive for Covid-19, said officials aware of the developments. Read more

Two Tablighi Jamaat members test positive in UP, 884 quarantined

Two Tablighi Jamaat members tested positive for Sars-CoV-2 in Uttar Pradesh, one in Ghazipur and another in Meerut’s Sardhana, state officials said at a press briefing in capital Lucknow on Thursday. Read more

International flights may resume from April 15 on case-by-case basis: Hardeep Puri

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri said on Thursday that the government would like to ensure that international flights are resumed on a case by case basis after the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown, which was enforced on March 25 to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, ends on April 15. Read more

Covid-19 updates: Saudi imposes 24-hour coronavirus curfew in holy cities

Saudi Arabia on Thursday extended curfew restrictions on Islam’s two holiest cities to 24 hours to stem the spread of coronavirus as the number of deaths from the disease rose to 21. Read more

Delhi government launches Covid-19 chatbot on WhatsApp

The Delhi government has launched a Covid-19 helpline chatbot on WhatsApp. Similar to other Covid-19 chatbots, this one too will keep users informed on the latest developments around the pandemic. Read more

Premier League clubs threatened with extra tax on players’ wages

Premier League clubs that use government money for the salaries of non-playing staff, while continuing to pay players their full wage could be hit by a new tax. Read more

Sylvia Plath, the beekeeper, Leo Tolstoy, the chess player: 5 writers and their fascinating hobbies

As the world battles a widespread pandemic and an indefinite lockdown, social distancing did not remain a choice. It has become a way of life. The line between public and private that was blurred to an extent since the advent of social media is being restored and how. Read more

Shah Rukh Khan contributes to PM-Cares, other Covid-19 relief funds: ‘This is a start’

Shah Rukh Khan and his companies - Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX - are helping in the fight against the coronavirus. Read more

Man finds unusual way to teach student, hailed as ‘teacher of the year’ by netizens

The worldwide lockdown may have resulted in the shutdown of schools, but it has failed to dampen the eagerness of kids to learn. Case in point this little girl who called upon her mathematics teacher when she couldn’t understand a problem. Read more