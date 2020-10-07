News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: Amid concerns, Hathras family gets 3-layer security cover and all the latest news

india

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 20:59 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Metal detectors, CCTVs, 3-layer police cover for Hathras family’s security

Security has been beefed up for the family members of the 19-year-old Hathras Dalit woman, who died after being gang-raped and brutalised last month, even as the time given to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to submit its report on the incident was extended by 10 days, said government officials. Read more

Bengal logs spike in Covid-19 count as people flock to shops ahead of annual festival

With West Bengal entering the Durga Puja-mode and festive-season shopping going on in full swing, the state is witnessing a steady spike in Covid-19 numbers. Read more

Hina Khan brings her fashion A-game to the Bigg Boss 14 house

Hina Khan is easily one of the best dressed television stars, it is very rare that she doesn’t sport the right look, and although the actor has returned to the Bigg Boss house for Season 14 as a mentor for the contestants, she is still doing us a solid and dropping snaps of her OOTD on her Instagram. Read more

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Swara Bhasker’s jibe, says will return awards if proven wrong: ‘Watch interview again if your memory is weak’

Actor Kangana Ranaut is standing by her earlier statement, saying that she will return her awards if her accusations are found wrong in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. After Swara Bhasker tweeted a veiled comment at Kangana on Wednesday afternoon, the latter also shared a tweet in reply. Read more

Saree-clad dancer Eshna Kutty is back with two hoops. Video is absolutely stunning

Remember Eshna Kutty, the woman whose saree-clad hoop dancing video went all kinds of viral online? Well, she is back with a new video and this one is ever more amazing than the previous one. In the video, she dances to the song Chinnamma Chilakkamma from the 2004 film Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities using two hoops. Read more

IPL 2020: ‘He should be No.1’ - Brian Lara picks Dhoni’s successor among KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson

Who should replace MS Dhoni as a wicket-keeper batsman in the Indian limited-overs side among KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson? It’s a question that has been doing the rounds ever since 2019 ODI World Cup, when Dhoni last donned the Indian blues. It gathered pace when the former India skipper decided to announce his retirement from international cricket in August this year. Read more