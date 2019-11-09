News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 PM: Ayodhya verdict: Here’s how Ravi Shankar Prasad pitched in and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 20:53 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Ayodhya verdict: Here’s how Ravi Shankar Prasad pitched in

Among many others, it was a moment of accomplishment also for senior Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday as the Supreme Court delivered its verdict in the Ayodhya land title dispute.

Read full story here.

BJP, Fadnavis invited to form government in Maharashtra by Governor Koshyari

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday invited the single largest party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), to form the government in the state.The Maharashtra governor has asked outgoing chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to indicate the willingness and ability of his party to form the government in Maharashtra, a communication from the governor’s office stated.

Read full story here.

Amit Shah reviews security after SC’s Ayodhya verdict

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday reviewed the security situation and spoke to the chief ministers of some states including Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat among others, in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya, officials told HT.

Read full story here.

Supreme Court didn’t rely on ASI report to decide Ayodhya dispute. Here’s why

The Archaeological Survey of India’s (ASI) excavation report on the disputed site in Ayodhya failed to arrive at a conclusive finding on whether a Hindu temple was demolished to construct a mosque at the spot and was of little help to the five-judge bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi that gave a unanimous verdict paving way for the construction of the Ram Temple at the contentious spot. Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer were the other judges on the bench.

Read full story here.

2020 Met Gala theme announced, actors Meryl Streep and Emma Stone to co-host

The 2020 Met Gala may be the closest we’ll ever come to getting a Miranda Priestly aka The Devil Wears Prada moment at the red carpet of this much-awaited annual event.

Read full story here.

‘Hero’ cat saves 1-year-old baby from falling down the stairs. Video goes viral

A cat from Colombia is termed as a “hero” by netizens and for all the right reasons. The feline pounced on a crawling toddler and now is being credited with saving the baby’s life. A video of the incident made its way onto social media and has evoked a warm fuzzy feeling in many. There’s a chance that after watching the viral clip you’ll feel the same too.

Read full story here.

Shikhar Dhawan trolled by teammate for mimicking Akshay Kumar’s ‘Housefull 4’ character

India opener Shikhar Dhawan was trolled by teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar for mimicking bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s character in his recently released movie ‘Housefull 4’. Dhawan, who enacted a scene from the Akshay Kumar movie was promptly reminded by Bhuvenshwar that he did not need to act about forgetting things. Dhawan was actually recreating a scene from the movie along with India cricketers Khaleel Ahmed and Yuzvendra Chahal in which he forgets things as soon as Chahal makes a sound.

Read full story here.