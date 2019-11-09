Amit Shah reviews security after SC’s Ayodhya verdict

india

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday reviewed the security situation and spoke to the chief ministers of some states including Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat among others, in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya, officials told HT.

The home minister has asked the states to maintain communal harmony and law and order. The police administration and agencies have been told to keep a tight vigil so that no untoward incident takes place.

Welcoming the verdict, Shah also appealed to the people to remain calm. He tweeted, “I welcome the SC’s unanimous decision on Shri Rambhoomi. I appeal to people of all communities and religions to accept this decision with ease and remain committed to our pledge of ‘Ek-Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ which is full of peace and harmony”.

Earlier, Shah also called a high-level meeting of the country’s top security officials including - National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Ajay Kumar Bhalla and director of the intelligence bureau Arvind Kumar.

Officials familiar with the developments said they have been asked to monitor social media, trouble makers from both communities (Hindus and Muslims) and engage with community leaders on both sides.

There could be more such high-level meetings in the next 48 hours to review the security situation.