News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 PM: India’s growth rate still the world’s fastest despite IMF’s projection for 2019 and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 21:18 IST

IMF slashes India’s growth rate to 6.1% this year, still the world’s fastest

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday in its World Economic Outlook (WEO) report slashed India’s growth projection for the year 2019 to 6.1 per cent, which is a downgrade of 1. 2 per cent from its April projections.

‘What’s the hurry’: Court lets ED question, arrest Chidambaram at Tihar

Former finance minister P Chidambaram may be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate at Tihar jail after one round of questioning, a Delhi court ruled on the request of the agency on Tuesday. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta promptly offered to put Chidambaram through a 20-minute round of questioning in an adjacent room at the court complex right away. “What is the hurry,” the judge shot back, firmly ruling out the request.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday issued summons to Nationalist Congress Party leader Praful Patel, asking him to appear before it in Mumbai on Friday for questioning in connection with an alleged land deal with late gangster Iqbal Mirchi, who was a close aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, officials said.

A man said to a supporter of former MP Pappu Yadav threw ink at Union minister of state for health, Ashwini Kumar Choubey outside the Patna Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday morning where he had gone to review measures to fight dengue cases in the city, police said.

The contrast in the BJP and Congress campaigns | HT editorial

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi kicked off their campaigns in Maharashtra.Mr Modi spoke from a position of supreme confidence. He stuck to two themes that paid rich dividends in the Lok Sabha elections.On the other hand, the Congress needs to be more creative with its messaging and get more aligned to popular concerns if it wants to challenge the narrative dominance of the BJP.

Can Kohli’s India dominate like Waugh and Ponting’s Australia: Shane Watson gives clear answer

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has hailed Indian captain Virat Kohli for being a great leader and for doing a great job with the side. “He [Virat Kohli] has done a great job with the Indian team,” Watson said at an event in Chennai on Monday, 14 October.

Actor Radhika Apte is as unconventional as it gets and yet remains a very visible star — be it on the big screen (Andhadhun and Baazaar), web series (Ghoul, Sacred Games, Lust Stories), magazine covers or interviews. On a lighter note, she also spoke about her personal life and how for her trousseau, she chose her grandmother’s old sari.

