News updates from Hindustan Times: India to now screen flyers from Italy, Iran for coronavirus and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 21:39 IST

India to now screen flyers from Italy, Iran for coronavirus

The government said on Monday passengers coming from Italy and Iran would also undergo thermal screening for coronavirus after two more people tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day. Flyers from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Nepal, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia are already being screened at airports.

‘Our system supports criminals’, says Delhi 2012 gang-rape victim’s mother

The mother of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder victim said on Monday the delay in the execution of the four convicts in the case was the “failure of the system and government”. Her comments came after a local court in Delhi stayed the execution of the convicts for the third time, hours before the four were scheduled to be hanged at Tihar Jail at 6am on Tuesday.

Ensuring peace in Delhi will remain a challenge | HT Editorial

While Delhi Police must be praised for acting quickly on Sunday night to quell rumours, which, as one senior police officer correctly said , is the “biggest enemy” at this point of time for the city, the force must not slide into complacency.

Numbers that matter: How have India’s batsmen fared on away tours since 2018

India’s latest 0-2 series loss to New Zealand has brought the performance of batsmen under scrutiny as the team’s failure to win away from home can be pinned down to their inability to adapt and adjust to playing conditions.So, how have the batsmen fared since the beginning of 2018 in series played outside India?

Rishi Kapoor says ‘tareekh pe tareekh’ as court stays execution of Delhi gang-rape convicts

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor was reminded of his own film Damini after the Delhi High Court stayed the execution of Delhi gangrape convicts on Monday as the mercy petition of one of the convicts is still pending. He tweeted on the development on Monday evening.

Kim Kardashian’s latex head-to-toe bodycon Balmain suit is not for the faint-hearted

Beauty mogul and social media star, Kim Kardashian was spotted in two different latex head-to-toe Balmain suit looks from the collection, one in a shade of deep garnet and one in spicy tan tone.

PUBG Mobile Lite’s next big update will bring these key features

If the rumour mill is to be believed then a new PUBG Mobile Lite Update will soon hit the stores. The update, which will most likely be named PUBG Mobile Lite 0.16.0, may have a few widely anticipated features such as a new lobby and night mode.

Is it Narnia? Elsa’s snow castle? New York homes turn into igloos overnight.

Startling pictures of houses covered in massive snow have been shared across social media. And they look like something out of winter wonderland. A naturally occurring phenomenon called ‘lake-effect snow’ near Lake Erie in New York made houses in the area look like a scene out of ‘Frozen’.

