News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 PM: Nirmala Sitharaman slams ex-PM Manmohan Singh at Columbia University and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 20:54 IST

Ex-PM Manmohan Singh ‘looked the other way’ as corruption flourished: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman doubled down on her criticism of the UPA government’s handling of public sectors banks and attacked former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh personally Thursday, saying he had “looked the other way” as “wrong-doings” mounted and “cronies” cornered loans on his watch.

62 killed, over 100 injured in blast inside mosque during Friday prayers in Afghanistan

Blasts in a mosque in eastern Afghanistan during Friday prayers killed at least 62 men who had gathered for worship, local officials said. Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for Nangarhar province’s governor, said there were multiple blasts from explosives placed inside the mosque in the Jawdara area of Haska Mena district.

‘Already burnt our fingers’: CBI asks Supreme Court to reject Chidambaram’s bail plea

The Supreme Court on Friday concluded hearing oral arguments on former finance minister P Chidambaram’s bail request in the CBI case against him in the INX Media case. Chidambaram argued that he wasn’t a flight risk who would escape, asking the top court judges to consider the facts.

In PMC bank case, HDIL promoters Rakesh, Sarang Wadhwan sent to ED custody till Oct 22

The special PMLA court on Friday remanded Rakesh kumar Wadhawan and his son Sarang Wadhawan accused in the PMC bank fraud case to ED custody till October 22. The two were produced before the court on Friday afternoon after ED obtained their custody from the jail. On their production, ED sought the father-son duo’s custody for seven days.

Bangladesh hands over Indian fisherman to police on charges of infiltration

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Friday did not hand over Pranab Mandal, the Indian fisherman whom they had allegedly taken into custody on Thursday triggering a chain of events that culminated in the death of a head constable of the Border Security Force (BSF) at the international border on the Padma River.

India vs South Africa: Shahbaz Nadeem joins squad as Kuldeep Yadav complains of shoulder pain

Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem has been added to the Indian squad for the third Test against South Africa in Ranchi after Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav complained of shoulder pain on Friday. Kuldeep wasn’t part of the playing XIs in the first two Tests which India won comprehensively at Vizag and Pune respectively.

Laal Kaptaan movie review: Saif Ali Khan’s revenge drama fizzles out in the end

Set a few years after Battle of Buxar, Laal Kaptaan revels in anarchy that was India then. Laal Kaptaan plays like part-Western, part-chase film. Humanity is in short supply as its various characters follow each other across the arid Bundelkhand with its dilapidated forts, writes Jyoti Sharma Bawa.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 20:53 IST