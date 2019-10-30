News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 PM: Yogi calls on ex-CM Mulayam Yadav, Shivpal joins them and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 20:55 IST

Yogi Adityanath calls on ex-CM Mulayam Singh Yadav, Shivpal joins them

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday drove down to Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Mall Avenue residence, reportedly to wish the Samajwadi Party founder on Diwali. This was their second meeting since June when Yogi Adityanath had called on the Samajwadi Party patriarch to inquire about his health after a bout of illness that required a brief hospital stay.

Pakistan invites Navjot Singh Sidhu for Kartarpur corridor opening ceremony on November 9

Former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who wasn’t part of the inaugural jatha that will travel to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur, has been invited for the opening ceremony of the corridor on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s orders, according to news agency ANI.

5 months on, Nitish Kumar party’s polite reminder to BJP on Cabinet berth

Five months after refusing a berth in Union cabinet, the Janata Dal (United), or JD (U), indicated on Wednesday that it was ready to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government if the party was given representation in the ministry in proportion with the number of members it has in Parliament.

Pehlu Khan bought cows for dairy, says court; cancels smuggling charge

The Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday cancelled the cow smuggling case against Pehlu Khan who was lynched by a mob in 2017. Pehlu Khan and sons Irshad and Arif were transporting cattle from a weekly market in Jaipur to their village in Haryana’s Nuh when a group of alleged cow vigilantes stopped him and thrashed the 55-year-old. Khan died in a hospital two days later.

EU MPs may attend Indian Parliament, speak in favour of the govt: Chidambaram’s latest jibe on way to Tihar

On his way to Tihar Jail, former union finance minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday took a dig at government for allowing a delegation of European Union (EU) parliamentarians to visit Kashmir. The senior Congress leader said that the European MPs may be spotted in the Indian parliament next to speak in favour of the government.

34 tyre changes in 30 months: Kerala minister blames it on hilly roads

A software engineer from Kochi was in for a shock when the reply to his Right to Information (RTI) query on Tuesday, October 29, revealed that Kerala Power Minister and senior CPI-M leader M M Mani’s official car had tyre changes 34 times in 30 months.

Ananya Panday does an Alia Bhatt on her 21st birthday, Kartik Aaryan says ‘violence vali umar ho gayi ladki ki’. Watch

Ananya Panday, who made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2, turned 21 on Wednesday and called it her best year ever. The actor is currently shooting for her next, Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan. The latter shared a candid video from the sets of the film to tease her on her birthday.

India vs Bangladesh full schedule: Date and time of all the matches

India will look to continue their good run at home when they lock horns against Bangladesh in their upcoming series starting Sunday. India are scheduled to play three T20Is and two Tests against the ‘Bangla Tigers’, including a historic Day-Night Test, and if the build up to series is anything to go by, expect the unexpected when the two neighbouring nations clash against each other.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 20:54 IST