News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: ‘No one can touch you’: Rajnath Singh assures Muslims at pro-CAA rally and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 20:59 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘No one can touch you’: Rajnath Singh assures Muslims at pro-CAA rally

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday sought to allay the fears of Muslims about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and accused opposition parties of raising a bogey over the law. Read more

No role for a third party, says govt on Donald Trump’s 7th Kashmir mediation offer

The government on Wednesday pushed back against US president Donald Trump’s latest offer to help in resolving the Kashmir issue, with people familiar with developments saying there was “no role” for a third party in the matter. Read more

To Amit Shah’s debate challenge, Akhilesh Yadav says will be there. Then a twist

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah challenged Opposition leaders to debate over Citizenship Amendment Act or CAA at a rally in Lucknow, Samajwadi Party (SP) president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday retorted by saying he was ready to debate with the BJP but the issue, he added, would be development. Read more

Sony Walkman makes a comeback in India: It runs on Android and offers these features

Sony Walkman is one iconic gadget. Although technology evolved so did Sony as it introduced modern versions of the Walkman. The company has now added a new Walkman with a touch screen display and Android. Read more

Anupam Kher on Naseeruddin Shah’s ‘clown’ comment: ‘The substances you’ve taken have clouded your judgement’

Actor Anupam Kher has released a video in response to actor Naseeruddin Shah’s comments against him. Shah in an interview to The Wire had called Kher a ‘clown’ and a ‘sycophant’, who should not be taken seriously. Read more

Fact Check: Truth about posts claiming man wore burka at anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh

Posts associating an image of a burka-clad man with anti-CAA protests are going viral online. The posts claim that the man disguised himself as a woman to join the anti-CAA female protestors at Shaheen Bagh all so he could collect remuneration of Rs 500 and biryani. Read more

‘He did not have to do that...’: Steve Smith ends silence on Virat Kohli’s ‘lovely’ gesture during 2019 World Cup

Australia top-order batsman Steve Smith has broken silence on India captain Virat Kohli’s gesture during the 2019 World Cup in England and Wales last year. During the India-Australia World Cup clash, the ‘Men in Blue’ supporters tried to rile up Smith by mentioning the sandpaper scandal. Read more