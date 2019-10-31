News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm| Uddhav Thackeray’s word will be final: Aaditya on Maharashtra govt formation and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 20:55 IST

Uddhav Thackeray’s word will be final: Aaditya Thackeray says on Maharashtra govt formation

Newly-elected Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray said on Thursday party chief and his father Uddhav Thackeray’s word on government formation in Maharashtra will be last. Read more

‘China illegally acquired Indian territories’: India responds to J-K comment

India on Thursday came back with a sharp response after China’s “unlawful and void” comment on the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir into two separate Union territories (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Read more

Govt asks WhatsApp to explain hacking, says committed to protecting privacy

Union information technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Thursday India has sought an explanation from WhatsApp after nearly 1,400 users, including diplomats, political dissidents, journalists and senior government officials, in India and several other countries were the target of a hacking spree. Read more

‘There is a difference’: Foreign Ministry rebuts criticism on J&K visit by MEPs

The foreign ministry, which has been criticised by opposition parties for facilitating a controversial visit of a group of European lawmakers, on Thursday defended the decision, denying that facilitating this visit to Jammu and Kashmir would internationalise the issue. Read more

Anushka Sharma takes down every lie against her with ‘I drink coffee’ note, Ranveer Singh leads Bollywood in applauding her

Actor Anushka Sharma has reacted to recent comments made by former cricketer Farokh Engineer about having seen members of the Indian selection committee fetched cups of tea for her. Anushka, who is married to cricketer Virat Kohli, refuted the claims and ended her statement by saying, “I drink coffee.” Read more

WhatsApp launches fingerprint lock for Android users: Here’s how to enable it

WhatsApp on Thursday announced the roll out of fingerprint lock for Android users. The feature was earlier available to iPhone users. Read more

India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma reacts to MS Dhoni’s retirement rumours

Limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma is the latest to speak out on Dhoni’s retirement rumours. Rohit, who was speaking to reporters in Delhi few days ahead of 1st T20I against Bangladesh, said such talks originate from outside the dressing room as they haven’t come across any such news. Read more

