News updates from Hindustan Times at 9AM: Shortage of tags, confusion may hit govt’s FASTag plan and all the latest news at this hour
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 9 am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.india Updated: Dec 15, 2019 08:58 IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 9 am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Shortage of tags, confusion may hit govt’s FASTag plan
The 15-day leeway that the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) had sought for implementation of FASTag has not been of much help, as toll plazas around Delhi continue to face a crunch in FASTag stickers, even as users remain confused about issues like recharge and payment. On Saturday, the Centre relaxed its rules for the rollout of the mandatory FASTag mechanism of paying at national highways, allowing more collection centres to accept cash payments instead of the previous directive that limited it to one.
‘We will talk about it’: Amit Shah hints at changes in Citizenship Act
There could be some changes in the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Union home minister Amit Shah has indicated as he blamed the Congress party for instigating violence in the northeast, where protests have erupted leading to the death of at least three people. He said this at a poll rally in Jharkhand.
‘Balakot was message to Pak that terror attacks come at a cost’: Ex-IAF chief
Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa (retd) on Saturday said Pakistan was anticipating retaliation after the Pulwama attack in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel died. “There were only two questions — when does the retaliation take place, and where,” he said during an event in Chandigarh on Saturday. He said that Balakot strikes happened because of decisive national leadership and the fact all three armed forces wing were at the ready.
From Indo-Pak to Chindia and back to Indo-Pak | Opinion
Since May 2014, there has been a rapid fall in India’s standing in the world — from being seen with China as an emerging global power to being coupled with Pakistan as an insular, inward-looking nation plagued by authoritarianism and religious bigotry, says Ramchandra Guha
To hell with them who don’t understand: Shastri on equation with Ganguly
“To hell with those who don’t understand” was Ravi Shastri’s inimitable response to the sceptics, who have constantly made conjectures about his alleged frosty relationship with BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. A week back, it was Ganguly who had cleared the air on his part making it clear that rumours of bad blood between him and the head coach of the Indian cricket team are merely “speculations”.
Shahid Kapoor kickstarts Jersey shoot in Chandigarh, shares picture from sets
The team of upcoming sports film Jersey starring Shahid Kapoor, Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur, has begun the film’s shoot in Chandigarh. The lead actor of the movie, Shahid, hopped on to his Instagram handle to share the news with his fans along with a picture that carries the movie name board.
Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai, Malaika Arora: The tantalising tale of tulle in Bollywood
Why have the signature angelic, tulle-laden gowns become hot favourites among the Hindi film industry’s fashionistas? Not just Deepika, Kareena Kapoor Khan, too, donned a blush pink tulle number for the cover of a leading fashion magazine in June. Meanwhile, Malaika Arora stunned in a crimson asymmetrical gown at an awards ceremony a month back.