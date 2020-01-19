News updates from Hindustan Times| Back in UP, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad takes on state govt over CAA ‘killings’ and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 21:02 IST

Back in UP, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad takes on state govt over CAA ‘killings’

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Sunday met with the family members of five people who were killed during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut . Read more.

Project execution speed has doubled since J&K became UT, says Piyush Goyal

Central commerce minister Piyush Goyal says he got a glimpse of the fast-paced growth in Jammu and Kashmir during the ongoing tour of the Union Territory by a group of ministers to spread awareness on the central schemes implemented in the region after the removal of article 370. Read more.

Unless the SC repeals the CAA, states will have to implement it | Editorial

State governments have made their political point. They must now step back and wait for the SC’s order. Read more.

WhatsApp resumes services after suffering a global outage

WhatsApp on Sunday evening faced a global outage in India and other parts of the world. Services resumed after roughly three hours of an outage. Read more.

‘Let me just end my life’: Former India cricketer Praveen Kumar opens up about depression

Former Indian cricket team fast bowler Praveen Kumar said in an interview that he wanted to commit suicide with his revolver in a highway to Haridwar but he decided to not go ahead with it after seeing a photograph of his children inside the car. Read more.

Galaxy Z Flip: Samsung’s next foldable phone could be cheaper than Motorola Razr

Samsung is expected to launch another foldable smartphone Galaxy Z Flip on February 11 at an event in San Francisco and now a new report claim that the device will be priced between $860 and $1,295. Read more.