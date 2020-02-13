News updates from Hindustan Times: Bengal govt fumes over Mamata Banerjee’s missing invite, to skip metro launch event and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 17:00 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Bengal govt fumes over Mamata’s missing invite, to skip metro launch event

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) government on Thursday decided to boycott the inauguration of the first phase of the East-West metro service by Railways Minister Piyush Goyal since chief minister Mamata Banerjee had not been invited to the programme.

Delhi judge defers death warrant for 2012 rape convicts, stresses on rights of condemned prisoners

A Delhi court on Thursday adjourned hearing on a petition filed by the parents of the 2012 gangrape case for fresh death warrants for the four convicts till 2 pm on Monday. Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana pointed to the rights of the convicts under Article 21 of the Constitution for his decision.

Rahul Gandhi takes dig at govt over LPG price hike with a Smriti Irani pic

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a dig at the BJP over the LPG cylinder price hike by tweeting a UPA-era picture of the saffron party’s leaders protesting an increase in prices of cooking gas at the time, and demanded a roll back.

Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have removed their profile picture and posts from various social media accounts, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. This has sent fans and players in a tizzy. Taking to Twitter, RCB captain Virat Kohli expressed his surprise at the development.

Saif Ali Khan says ‘role play’ keeps the spark in marriage alive, Kareena Kapoor is stumped

The latest episode of actor Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show features her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan. During the conversation, which revolved around modern marriages, Kareena asked Saif what is the one thing that couples should do to keep the spark in their marriage alive. He joked that it was ‘role play’.

AAP has ‘big announcement’ about Arvind Kejriwal’s swearing in ceremony.

The mini ‘mufflerman’ is in the spotlight again after AAP tweeted about a ‘big announcement’. They wrote that “baby Mufflerman” is invited in the swearing in ceremony of Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi’s chief minister.

Wendell Rodricks envisioned fashion as a tool for empowerment

A designer with an international presence, Wendell Rodricks envisioned fashion as a tool for empowerment. He believed fashion was meant for employment long after a fashion show was over and everyone except models could wear these clothes too.

