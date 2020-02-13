e-paper
Home / It's Viral / AAP has ‘big announcement’ about Arvind Kejriwal’s swearing in ceremony. It involves mini ‘Mufflerman’

AAP has ‘big announcement’ about Arvind Kejriwal’s swearing in ceremony. It involves mini ‘Mufflerman’

The boy first went viral after AAP took to their Twitter handle to share his image.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 13, 2020 15:17 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mini ‘Mufflerman’ is winning over the Internet with his cuteness.
Mini ‘Mufflerman’ is winning over the Internet with his cuteness. (HT Photo)
         

Unless you completely stay away from social media, it’s hardly possible that you haven’t come across the images of mini ‘Mufflerman’ who is taking Twitter by storm. For the uninitiated, it’s a kid who dressed up as Arvind Kejriwal, completed with AAP chief’s favourite winter wear, and went all sorts of viral. He even ended up earning the name mini ‘Mufflerman’.

The boy first went viral after AAP took to Twitter to share his image and call him “Mufflerman”. The adorable look of the young one won people over. Since then, there has been quite some Twitter chatter about this cute little Arvind Kejriwal lookalike, including a banter between Netflix and AAP on Twitter.

He is in the spotlight again after AAP tweeted about a ‘big announcement’. They wrote that “baby Mufflerman” is invited in the swearing in ceremony of Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi’s chief minister. The ceremony will take place on February 16. “Suit up Junior!” they added and concluded the tweet.

Since being shared a few hours back, the post created quite a stir online. Till now, it has gathered close to 9,700 likes and over 1,300 rewteeets – and the numbers are only increasing.

People dropped all sorts of comments on the post. Some commented that though the kid is too young to comprehend the importance of occasion but it’s nice that he was invited. Others simply dropped comments about how adorable the baby looks.

Here’s how people reacted:

Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as Delhi’s chief minister on February 16.

