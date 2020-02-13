AAP and Netflix’s Twitter banter over mini ‘Mufflerman’ will make your day

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 12:51 IST

As the little ‘Mufflerman’ took Twitter by storm during Aam Aadmi’s Party sweeping win in Delhi Assembly Polls, Netflix India and AAP’s official handles engaged in funny banter on Twitter.

Netflix India randomly tweeted a famous dialogue of its hit web-series ‘Sacred Games’ and said: “Kabhi Kabhi lagta hai tu hi Cutie hai (Sometimes I feel, you are the only cutie).

To this, AAP’s handle tweeted the picture of ‘Little muffler man’ and said: “Are you talking about him?”

Here’s the tweets by AAP and Netflix:

Kabhi kabhi lagta hai tu hi cutie hai. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 12, 2020

People thoroughly enjoyed the banter and it’s pretty clear from the comments they dropped on the post. While some wrote how cute the kid looks, others applauded the person handling AAP’s Twitter handle. Here’s what people tweeted:

In love with this cutie🤗 — Tarishi (@tarishi_sh) February 12, 2020

So cute 😘🤘 pic.twitter.com/8WWyjpBn47 — Riya Shaw Patel (@Adorable_Riya) February 12, 2020

Whoever is operating AAP tweeter handle is awsm — Ishraq raza (@ishraqraza918) February 12, 2020

😂 Nawazuddin Kejriwal — Uba!d (@iwill_criticize) February 12, 2020

AAP’s Twitter handle on Tuesday shared an image of a young boy dressed up as Chief Minister Kejriwal, with a cap bearing the party’s symbol, a v-neck maroon sweater and of course a muffler wrapped around his head.

The boy also wore spectacles similar to the AAP chief’s and even sported a fake mustache as he pointed towards the sky. “Mufflerman (a smile emoji),” read the caption.

The image won the hearts of users and went viral within a span of minutes, with a flurry of positive tweets in the replies section.

Since being posted two days back on February 11, the post has garnered over 30,000 likes and more than 3,800 likes.

AAP has retained power in the national capital after winning 62 seats out of the total 70.

