e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / AAP and Netflix’s Twitter banter over mini ‘Mufflerman’ will make your day

AAP and Netflix’s Twitter banter over mini ‘Mufflerman’ will make your day

AAP’s handle tweeted the picture of ‘Little muffler man’ and said: “Are you talking about him ?”

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 13, 2020 12:51 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal lookalike mini ‘Mufflerman’ took Twitter by storm.
Arvind Kejriwal lookalike mini ‘Mufflerman’ took Twitter by storm. (HT Photo)
         

As the little ‘Mufflerman’ took Twitter by storm during Aam Aadmi’s Party sweeping win in Delhi Assembly Polls, Netflix India and AAP’s official handles engaged in funny banter on Twitter.

Netflix India randomly tweeted a famous dialogue of its hit web-series ‘Sacred Games’ and said: “Kabhi Kabhi lagta hai tu hi Cutie hai (Sometimes I feel, you are the only cutie).

To this, AAP’s handle tweeted the picture of ‘Little muffler man’ and said: “Are you talking about him?”

Here’s the tweets by AAP and Netflix:

People thoroughly enjoyed the banter and it’s pretty clear from the comments they dropped on the post. While some wrote how cute the kid looks, others applauded the person handling AAP’s Twitter handle. Here’s what people tweeted:

AAP’s Twitter handle on Tuesday shared an image of a young boy dressed up as Chief Minister Kejriwal, with a cap bearing the party’s symbol, a v-neck maroon sweater and of course a muffler wrapped around his head.

The boy also wore spectacles similar to the AAP chief’s and even sported a fake mustache as he pointed towards the sky. “Mufflerman (a smile emoji),” read the caption.

The image won the hearts of users and went viral within a span of minutes, with a flurry of positive tweets in the replies section.

Since being posted two days back on February 11, the post has garnered over 30,000 likes and more than 3,800 likes.

AAP has retained power in the national capital after winning 62 seats out of the total 70.

Also Read | AAP tweets Shah Rukh Khan’s Chak De clip to celebrate Delhi polls sweep, Twitter rejoices

tags
top news
Panchayat polls to be held in J-K, first since Article 370 scrapped
Panchayat polls to be held in J-K, first since Article 370 scrapped
Crude bombs hurled at lawyer on Lucknow court premises, 2 injured
Crude bombs hurled at lawyer on Lucknow court premises, 2 injured
SC orders parties to go public with reasons for picking tainted candidates
SC orders parties to go public with reasons for picking tainted candidates
Disquiet in BJP after defeat in Delhi polls, but all back nationalism plank
Disquiet in BJP after defeat in Delhi polls, but all back nationalism plank
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
Angrezi Medium trailer: This is Irrfan we have all been waiting for
Angrezi Medium trailer: This is Irrfan we have all been waiting for
New Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020 launched. Check price here
New Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020 launched. Check price here
Donald Trump’s visit to India: Will India-US clinch a trade package?
Donald Trump’s visit to India: Will India-US clinch a trade package?
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalVirat KohliIndia vs New ZealandGATE 2020Bigg Boss 13

don't miss

latest news

india news