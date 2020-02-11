AAP tweets Shah Rukh Khan’s Chak De clip to celebrate Delhi polls sweep, Twitter rejoices

it-s-viral

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has not only swept the Delhi polls but is also winning social media one post after another. Set to retain power in the national capital, the party shared a wonderful tweet to celebrate their hat-trick win. With only three words and a clip of Shah Rukh Khan from the film Chak De, AAP has managed to win over tweeple with their creativity.

“Emotions right now...” tweeted AAP about an hour ago. The video shows Shah Rukh Khan’s character Kabir Khan getting overwhelmed after leading the Indian Women’s Hockey team to a huge win.

Since being shared, the tweet has collected almost 9,000 likes and more than 2,200 retweets - and still very much counting. People have posted a ton of congratulatory and celebratory tweets on the post.

This isn’t AAP’s only tweet to have won netizens over. The handle followed their Chak De tweet with Lagaan’s “hum jeet gaye” moment.

Earlier today, AAP also tweeted about this mini “Mufflerman”.

And, highlighted the stress before counting of votes with these tweets

The night before results day. 🙏🤞 pic.twitter.com/QldhNV9GMK — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 10, 2020

