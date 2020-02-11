AAP tweets Shah Rukh Khan’s Chak De clip to celebrate Delhi polls sweep, Twitter rejoices
Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has managed to win over Tweeple with only three words and a clip of Shah Rukh Khan from the film Chak De.it-s-viral Updated: Feb 11, 2020 16:48 IST
Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has not only swept the Delhi polls but is also winning social media one post after another. Set to retain power in the national capital, the party shared a wonderful tweet to celebrate their hat-trick win. With only three words and a clip of Shah Rukh Khan from the film Chak De, AAP has managed to win over tweeple with their creativity.
“Emotions right now...” tweeted AAP about an hour ago. The video shows Shah Rukh Khan’s character Kabir Khan getting overwhelmed after leading the Indian Women’s Hockey team to a huge win.
Emotions right now... pic.twitter.com/TXw7nHCFxM— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 11, 2020
Since being shared, the tweet has collected almost 9,000 likes and more than 2,200 retweets - and still very much counting. People have posted a ton of congratulatory and celebratory tweets on the post.
Achay betengay firsay 5 saal lagay raho kejriwal pic.twitter.com/wRbUEyhLjT— Syed Sami Ur Rehman (@SyedSamiUrRehm5) February 11, 2020
Congratulations especially to the social media team. Your work has been amazing!— स्नेह💜 (@snehallllllll) February 11, 2020
Congratulations 😍🎉✌🎊— Divya Gupta (@sweetdivya23) February 11, 2020
Jai Hind 🇨🇮
Truly ♥️♥️♥️♥️.— Vijay Yadav (@_VijayYadav_) February 11, 2020
That's the exact feeling right now.
Bohot hard— KaptanHindustan (@GautamTrivedi_) February 11, 2020
This isn’t AAP’s only tweet to have won netizens over. The handle followed their Chak De tweet with Lagaan’s “hum jeet gaye” moment.
Hum jeet gaye!!! pic.twitter.com/oAltKiauIm— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 11, 2020
Earlier today, AAP also tweeted about this mini “Mufflerman”.
Mufflerman 😄 pic.twitter.com/OX6e8o3zay— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 11, 2020
And, highlighted the stress before counting of votes with these tweets
Aapians rn pic.twitter.com/qitllSdV6i— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 10, 2020
The night before results day. 🙏🤞 pic.twitter.com/QldhNV9GMK— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 10, 2020
What do you think of AAP’s tweets?