News updates from Hindustan Times: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to decide on lockdown extension today and all the latest news

Bihar lockdown to be extended? CM Nitish Kumar to decide today

The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar will take a decision on Tuesday regarding the Covid-19 lockdown in the state, which is ending today. According to Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan, the curbs are likely to be extended in the state. Read more

Assam govt approves ₹160cr rehabilitation package for former Bodo rebels

The Assam government on Monday approved a ₹160 crore package to rehabilitate 4,036 former cadres of National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), one of the main Bodo rebel outfits of the state. Read more

Bombay high court to hear Maharashtra's plea against CBI FIR in Anil Deshmukh case

The Bombay high court will on Tuesday take up for hearing a petition filed by the Maharashtra government seeking to drop two topics from the purview of investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the corruption charges against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh. Read more

20 killed due to lightning in West Bengal, Centre announces ₹2 lakh ex-gratia

The Centre on Monday announced ₹2 lakh ex-gratia from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for families of people who were killed in lightning in different parts of West Bengal. At least 20 people were killed in lightning strikes in three southern districts of the state. Read more

2019 ODI World Cup final loss in England does not affect New Zealand's morale ahead of WTC Final: Kane Williamson

The 2019 World Cup final between England and New Zealand in London just a couple of years ago was a memorable encounter, to say the least. The controversial game between two of the best teams in the world saw a Super Over finish, which was decided by boundary count rule - a rule that was scrapped just a few months after the event because of its controversial nature. Read more

When Raj Kundra showered Shilpa Shetty with gifts but she told him 'nothing could happen between' them

Actor Shilpa Shetty turns 46 on Tuesday. She has been married to Raj Kundra for 12 years now and they have two children - son Viaan and daughter Samisha. She often shares fun videos with her husband on social media. Read more

Watch: Elephant gives tribute to mahout in his funeral, leaves netizens misty-eyed

In a heartwarming incident, an elephant was seen giving a tribute to its deceased mahout at his funeral. Shared on Twitter by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan, the clip has grabbed much love and exclamation from netizens. Read more







