Watch: Elephant gives tribute to mahout in his funeral, leaves netizens misty-eyed

In a heartwarming incident, an elephant was seen giving a tribute to its deceased mahout at his funeral. Shared on Twitter by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan, the clip has grabbed much love and exclamation from netizens. The video may leave you teary-eyed too.

The clip starts with a shot of the elephant named Brahmadattan approaching its mahout Pappan Omanachettan and raising its trunk in respect. The original video, shared by Facebook user Biju Nilangal describes the location of the heartening incident as Kerala.

Take a look at the recording:

Touching. Elephant paying last respect to his Mahout. WA forward. pic.twitter.com/lZjBRyEdpO — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) June 4, 2021

Shared on June 4, the video has garnered over 44,700 views and tons of reactions. While many expressed their amazement at the heartening situation, others showered the comments section with love for the elephant’s loyalty.

Touching..

This elephant lost his best friend and a family member.. and it could be felt through his emotion..



Though, in the wild elephants avoid any dead animals(or humans) .. — Punam Kerketta (@kerketta_punam) June 4, 2021

It brought tears in my eye 😥😢 — Manojit De (@ManojitDe8) June 4, 2021

What a mighty & meaningful tribute! This only goes to show the bonding that was shared by the elephant & his Mahout. Great to witness this act with our own eyes — Daniel Das (@danfrancis2212) June 5, 2021

The feeling of the elephant is seen through the video, especially when the elephant walks away. These raw animals have much purer feelings and loyalty!👌 — Jithin Raj (@Jithin023) June 5, 2021

