Home / Trending / Watch: Elephant gives tribute to mahout in his funeral, leaves netizens misty-eyed
The image shows the elephant giving a tribute to the mahout.(Twitter/@Parveen Kaswan)
The image shows the elephant giving a tribute to the mahout.(Twitter/@Parveen Kaswan)
trending

Watch: Elephant gives tribute to mahout in his funeral, leaves netizens misty-eyed

While many expressed their amazement at the heartening situation, others showered the comments section with love for the elephant’s loyalty.
READ FULL STORY
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 08:20 AM IST

In a heartwarming incident, an elephant was seen giving a tribute to its deceased mahout at his funeral. Shared on Twitter by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan, the clip has grabbed much love and exclamation from netizens. The video may leave you teary-eyed too.

The clip starts with a shot of the elephant named Brahmadattan approaching its mahout Pappan Omanachettan and raising its trunk in respect. The original video, shared by Facebook user Biju Nilangal describes the location of the heartening incident as Kerala.

Take a look at the recording:

Shared on June 4, the video has garnered over 44,700 views and tons of reactions. While many expressed their amazement at the heartening situation, others showered the comments section with love for the elephant’s loyalty.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
elephants
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.