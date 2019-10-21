News updates from Hindustan Times: BJP set to retain Maharashtra, Haryana, predict exit polls and all the latest news at this hour

india

BJP set to retain Maharashtra, Haryana, predict exit polls

Most exit polls released at the end of assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana predicted a win for the Bharatiya Janata Party. The counting of votes will take place on October 24. Read more

Guru Ravidas temple demolished in Delhi forest can be reconstructed: SC

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to allow construction of a shrine to Guru Ravidas, revered by the Dalits, in south Delhi, on a 400 square metre plot of land at the same site where a Ravidas temple was demolished in August. Read more

BJP’s ‘most honest man’, tweets Rahul Gandhi in new attack over EVMs

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at the BJP on Monday after one of its candidates in the Haryana assembly elections purportedly said that no matter which button is pressed in the electronic voting machines (EVMs), votes would go to the ruling party. Read more

Exit polls project a big win for BJP-Shiv Sena combine in Maharashtra

Five exit polls have projected a second term in office for Maharashtra’s Devendra Fadnavis, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader who was seen as unconventional choice as a chief minister in the state five years ago but is predicted to lead his party to victory in the state elections held today. Read more

Govt can’t ask lawmakers to vote again on Brexit, rules UK Parliament speaker

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was dealt another blow Monday when the speaker of parliament denied him a second shot at winning MPs’ approval for his EU divorce deal, with Brexit looming in just 10 days’ time. Read more

MS Dhoni seen riding new car, used by Indian Army, on Ranchi streets

While fans were waiting for former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s arrival at the local JSCA Stadium, which is hosting the third and last Test between India and South Africa, Ranchi’s favourite son was busy riding his new Nissan Jonga on the streets. Read more

Priyanka Chopra kisses Nick Jonas in the middle of concert, he leaves her blushing later. Watch video

Actor Priyanka Chopra was seen kissing husband and singer Nick Jonas during a recent Jonas Brothers’ concert and their video has now gone viral. Nick’s brother Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle were also seen stealing a kiss. Read more

From trickle-down to bottom-up, India needs to rethink its economics, writes Arun Maira

Investing in human capabilities will yield sustainable growth in the long-term. Delhi is showing the way. Read more

