News updates from Hindustan Times: ‘BJP using Citizenship Act, NRC to divert attention from serious issues,’ says Sharad Pawar and all the latest news

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 16:24 IST

‘BJP using Citizenship Act, NRC to divert attention from serious issues,’ says Sharad Pawar

The Centre is using the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) to divert attention from serious issues the country is facing, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said on Saturday.

Prashant Kishor’s latest on NRC-CAA saga is a stinging rebuke of Congress

Janata Dal-United Vice President and election strategist Prashant Kishor on Saturday expressed his shock at the absence of the top brass of the Congress party from the streets during the ongoing protests against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Registrar for Citizens (NRC) and asked them to join as otherwise issuing video messages even by the likes of Sonia Gandhi will mean nothing.

S Jaishankar to embark on a two-day visit to Iran on Sunday

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will embark on a two-day visit to Iran from Sunday, where he will co-chair the 19th Joint Commission Meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Javed Zarif.

Sara Ali Khan’s multi-coloured high-low gown is not for the faint-hearted. Pics inside

Actor Sara Ali Khan is not only winning our hearts with her film choices but also with her style evolution. The actor is currently shooting for her upcoming film, Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan and is quite active on social media platforms.

Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan watches in shock as Rashami Desai-Sidharth Shukla get into a physical fight, says ‘get another host’. See video

Bigg Boss 13 has been extended by five weeks and will end only by February. However, a recent violence incident inside the house left host Salman Khan in shock, who called it “disgusting” and immediately declared on stage that he is not ready for “this s**t”.

Virat Kohli can go past Allan Border and Jacques Kallis in 3rd ODI against West Indies

India captain Virat Kohli has had a quiet ODI series against West Indies so far, scoring only 4 runs in the first two 2 ODIs. This, however, does not in any way suggest that Kohli is out of form. He smashed his highest T20I score against the same opposition in Hyderabad in the first T20I and then backed it up with an unbeaten 70 in the final T20I.

