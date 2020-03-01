News updates from Hindustan Times: British PM Boris Johnson announces engagement, expecting baby with fiancée and all the latest news

india

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 09:06 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

British PM Boris Johnson announces engagement, expecting baby with fiancée

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds announced their engagement on Saturday evening, adding that they are expecting a baby in early summer, setting up Johnson to be the first prime minister to divorce and marry while in office.

Read full story here.

Kolkata braces for stir ahead of Amit Shah’s CAA rally

Kolkata is bracing for widespread protests on March 1, when Union home minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda are scheduled to arrive in the city to address a public rally where they will speak in favour the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Read full story here.

Centre to push development schemes for individuals in J&K, Ladakh

The Union government will sharply focus on government schemes aimed at individuals, such as scholarships or houses, in the Union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, in an effort to push its development narrative in the region.

Read full details here.

Temple construction, CAA stir to figure at RSS meet

Ongoing protests against the amended citizenship law, resistance to the National Population Register (NPR) and the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya will be among the key ideological issues that will come up for discussion at the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the top decision-making body of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), starting on March 15 in Bengaluru.

Read full story here.

Women’s T20 World Cup: Radha Yadav spinning a generational change

At first glance, a makeshift grocery-and-vegetable store, positioned atop the remains of a road once under-construction and left unfinished, right outside a Slum Redevelopment Authority building, typifies a certain kind of Mumbai story of jugaad.

Read full story here.

Running short on storage space? Here’s how you delete media files in WhatsApp

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps in the world. Everyday users share thousands of messages, pictures, videos, GIFs, memes, audio with their friends and family members.

Read full story here.

On the run for over 20 years, how a special squad tracked down Pujari

The Karnataka Police team that caught Ravi Pujari, one of India’s most wanted gangsters, was set up in December 2018. State additional director general of police, Amar Kumar Pandey, handpicked a crack squad to investigate, track down and capture the gangster who has been on the run from Indian agencies for two-and-a-half decades.

Read full story here.