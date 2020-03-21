News updates from Hindustan Times: Clash breaks out in Bengal jail due to coronavirus scare and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 20:58 IST

Clash breaks out in Bengal jail due to coronavirus scare

Clashes broke out in Kolkata's Dum Dum central jail on Saturday after prison inmates attacked jail officials with bricks, ransacked furniture and set fire in some places alleging that neither were they being produced in court nor were they being allowed to meet their family members.

Special flights bringing back more Indians

Special flights were expected to bring back Indians from France, the Netherlands and Italy before a week-long suspension of all international flights even as authorities provided support to 120 nationals stranded at the airport in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

Mamata demands 10-day ban on trains entering Bengal

The West Bengal government has requested the railway ministry to stop all trains from entering the state till March 31 to shield the state from any potential carriers of Covid-19 from outside.

Ghaziabad readies for ‘Janta Curfew’, residents’ bodies say can’t curb individual freedom

As Ghaziabad prepares for the 'Janta Curfew' Sunday, the office-beaers of various residents' ewlfare associations (RWAs) and apartment owners' associations (AOAs) have advised their respective members not to overreact to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Sunil Gavaskar explains why MS Dhoni might not make it into India’s T20 WC squad

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar feels wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni won't be part of India's T20 World Cup squad.

Coronavirus lockdown: Kareena Kapoor dreams of French fries, Deepika Padukone eats healthy and Kangana cooks for nephew

Bollywood celebrities are finding interesting ways to keep themselves busy amid the coronavirus lockdown across the country. Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut and others shared posts on Instagram on how they are spending their days inside their homes.

How to get latest coronavirus information from WHO on WhatsApp

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is the most reliable source for updates on coronavirus and prevention measures. To make things easier for people globally, 'WHO Health Alert' has been launched on WhatsApp.

Here’s how you can manage anxiety during social distancing and quarantine

In the wake of the global pandemic, the keyword to keeping yourself and all those around you safe is Social Distancing. Defined as the practise through which preventive measures are taken so that people who are unwell do not come in close contact with healthy people, it aims to lower the chances of disease transmission.

This man has the cutest reason for procrastinating while working from home. Watch

As more people decide to work from home amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, corporate cultures around the globe are changing.