News updates from Hindustan Times| Congress dubs CAA-NPR-NRC package unconstitutional, asks for its suspension and all the latest news

india

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 12:58 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Congress dubs CAA-NPR-NRC package unconstitutional, asks for its suspension

The Congress has just shifted gear in the protests against the Citizenship Amended Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). Along with 19 other Opposition parties on Monday, the Congress called upon chief ministers to “consider to suspend the National Population Register (NPR) enumeration as this is a prelude to NRC”.

Why BSP, SP stayed away from Congress-led key opposition meeting

The absence of other parties apart, the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party not showing up at the opposition meeting led by the Congress on Monday points at a tough time for the grand old party in the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh in 2022.

Summon members of WhatsApp group linked to JNU violence, seize their phones, orders Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the police to summon all the members of the two WhatsApp groups linked to violence on the campus on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Delhi elections 2020: Watching the turncoats ahead of the high-stake poll

With the assembly elections less than a month away, the three major political parties in Delhi - the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress - are pulling out all stops to make their position stronger in the electoral battlefield.

India vs Australia: Marnus to Thakur - 3 young players who will be under the scanner

Australia are playing One Day cricket for the first time since they were knocked out of the World Cup by England in the semis. Aaron Finch leads a side which has a great mix of youth and experience - the selectors have shown faith in the players who inflicted a series defeat on India months before the World Cup.

Ritu Nanda, Raj Kapoor’s daughter and Shweta Bachchan’s mother-in-law, dies of cancer

Raj Kapoor’s daughter and Shweta Bachchan’s mother-in-law Ritu Nanda died at the age of 71; she was suffering from cancer.

Balenciaga hits the nostalgia spot with this $2950 Hello Kitty bag

Hello Kitty, is a fictional character produced by the Japanese company Sanrio, created by Yuko Shimizu in 1974, and currently designed by Yuko Yamaguchi.

Pune Police posts savage reply to man who asked for woman’s number

Pune Police recently dished out a savage reply to a Twitter user asking for a woman’s number and their answer has now won hearts on the micro-blogging site.

