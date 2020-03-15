e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 15, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times| Coronavirus forces Tirupati temple to revise pilgrim protocol, stop rituals and all the latest news at this hour

News updates from Hindustan Times| Coronavirus forces Tirupati temple to revise pilgrim protocol, stop rituals and all the latest news at this hour

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Mar 15, 2020 13:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tirupati Balaji Temple will bring in the rule of generating time slots for pilgrims due to coronavirus.
Tirupati Balaji Temple will bring in the rule of generating time slots for pilgrims due to coronavirus. (HT Archive)
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Coronavirus forces Tirupati temple to revise pilgrim protocol, stop rituals

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced altering protocol for devotees visiting Lord Balaji temple in the hill shrine to check the spread of coronavirus.

Andhra Pradesh puts off local body polls for 6 weeks over coronavirus outbreak

Andhra Pradesh Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar said on Sunday the elections to rural and urban local bodies in the state will not be held as scheduled from March 21 to March 24 amid the coronavirus outbreak.

UK braces for coronavirus to peak, fights rumours

The Buckingham Palace has announced that the 93-year-old Queen Elizabeth is postponing events, as the Boris Johnson government is launching an initiative to challenge misinformation such as drinking bleach or urine can cure Covid-19 infection.

Google’s coronavirus checkup website: Everything we know about it

Google has already listed out its efforts in making people aware about COVID-19 (coronavirus) when they use services like Google Search.

People rescue elephant calf from ditch while its family patiently waits. Watch

A very small elephant calf fell into a natural ditch and eventually the forest officials were alerted. After 5 hours of struggle and hard work they managed to rescue the calf.

These outfits are proof that Alia Bhatt is the reigning millennial style icon

Alia Bhatt is one of the best actors that Bollywood has seen lately, the actor is a complete chameleon and blends into any role that she portrays.

Inside Alia Bhatt’s birthday party with sister Shaheen Bhatt. Where’s Ranbir Kapoor?

Actor Alia Bhatt celebrated her 27th birthday with sister Shaheen and her girl gang including Guilty actor Akansha Ranjan. In videos and pictures that are now online, Alia can be seen cutting not one, but two cakes as others sing the ‘Happy Birthday’ song.

tags
top news
Coronavirus cases in India touch 107; Maharashtra, Kerala report most cases
Coronavirus cases in India touch 107; Maharashtra, Kerala report most cases
289 people on Dubai-Kochi flight offloaded after passenger tests coronavirus positive
289 people on Dubai-Kochi flight offloaded after passenger tests coronavirus positive
Day before Madhya Pradesh floor test, Congress MLAs return to Bhopal
Day before Madhya Pradesh floor test, Congress MLAs return to Bhopal
Apple bans COVID-19-themed entertainment, game apps on App Store
Apple bans COVID-19-themed entertainment, game apps on App Store
Shoaib Akhtar picks Pakistan cricket’s ‘greatest find’
Shoaib Akhtar picks Pakistan cricket’s ‘greatest find’
Amitabh Bachchan cancels Sunday meet with fans over coronavirus outbreak
Amitabh Bachchan cancels Sunday meet with fans over coronavirus outbreak
LIVE| Covid-19 forces Vatican to hold Easter without congregation
LIVE| Covid-19 forces Vatican to hold Easter without congregation
Photo of worn-out nurse shows Italy health workers’ fatigue in virus fight
Photo of worn-out nurse shows Italy health workers’ fatigue in virus fight
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news