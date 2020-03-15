News updates from Hindustan Times| Coronavirus forces Tirupati temple to revise pilgrim protocol, stop rituals and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 13:04 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Coronavirus forces Tirupati temple to revise pilgrim protocol, stop rituals

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced altering protocol for devotees visiting Lord Balaji temple in the hill shrine to check the spread of coronavirus.

Andhra Pradesh puts off local body polls for 6 weeks over coronavirus outbreak

Andhra Pradesh Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar said on Sunday the elections to rural and urban local bodies in the state will not be held as scheduled from March 21 to March 24 amid the coronavirus outbreak.

UK braces for coronavirus to peak, fights rumours

The Buckingham Palace has announced that the 93-year-old Queen Elizabeth is postponing events, as the Boris Johnson government is launching an initiative to challenge misinformation such as drinking bleach or urine can cure Covid-19 infection.

Google’s coronavirus checkup website: Everything we know about it

Google has already listed out its efforts in making people aware about COVID-19 (coronavirus) when they use services like Google Search.

People rescue elephant calf from ditch while its family patiently waits. Watch

A very small elephant calf fell into a natural ditch and eventually the forest officials were alerted. After 5 hours of struggle and hard work they managed to rescue the calf.

These outfits are proof that Alia Bhatt is the reigning millennial style icon

Alia Bhatt is one of the best actors that Bollywood has seen lately, the actor is a complete chameleon and blends into any role that she portrays.

Inside Alia Bhatt’s birthday party with sister Shaheen Bhatt. Where’s Ranbir Kapoor?

Actor Alia Bhatt celebrated her 27th birthday with sister Shaheen and her girl gang including Guilty actor Akansha Ranjan. In videos and pictures that are now online, Alia can be seen cutting not one, but two cakes as others sing the ‘Happy Birthday’ song.