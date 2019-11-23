News updates from Hindustan Times: Delhi court orders stay on ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s biopic and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 20:59 IST

Delhi court orders stay on ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s biopic

The movie – “Chanda: A Signature that Ruined A Career”, produced by Manoj Nandwana and S Akhileswaran and directed by Ajay Singh, was supposed to be screened at Goa Film Festival on November 28. Read more

Shiv Sena, Congress, NCP move Supreme Court after BJP’s Maharashtra comeback

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have moved the SC after the BJP sprung a huge Saturday morning surprise and had Devendra Fadnavis sworn-in as Maharashtra chief minister for the second term with a great deal of help from NCP’s Ajit Pawar, who also took oath as deputy CM. Read more

Ajit Pawar sacked, Jayant Patil named NCP’s legislature party leader

The NCP on Saturday removed Ajit Pawar as its legislature party leader after he joined hands with the BJP to form government and took oath as the deputy chief minister of the state. Jayant Patil was named as the new legislature party leader. Read more

India vs Bangladesh: ‘Red ball, white ball, now pink ball...’ - Michael Vaughan makes huge Virat Kohli claim

Former England captain Michael Vaughan paid the ultimate tribute to India captain Virat Kohli after he slammed his 27th century on second day of second Test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. Read more

From Francisco Goya to Rubens, visitors marvel at Madrid’s best kept cultural secret

Home to one of Spain’s most important private art collections that includes paintings by Goya, Velazquez and Rubens, the Liria Palace was for decades Madrid’s best kept cultural secret. Read more

107-year-old mother gives candy to 84-year-old daughter, her reaction wins Internet. Watch

The Internet is gushing over a video which captures a sweet moment between a mother-daughter duo and it’s such a clip which may end up evoking a warm fuzzy feeling in you too. Read more