News updates from Hindustan Times| India to invite Pakistan PM Imran Khan for SCO meet and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 17:03 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India to invite Pakistan PM Imran Khan for SCO meet

India will invite Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to the annual meeting of the council of heads of government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) it will host this year.

‘Delhi first’: Arvind Kejriwal’s unusual message for Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget

Aam Aadmi Party boss Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday asked Finance Minister NIrmala Sitharaman not to let the model code of conduct stand in the way of making announcements that would benefit the national capital.

Courtesy demanded Kerala government consulted me before moving Supreme Court on CAA: Governor Arif Khan

Kerala Governor Arif Mohamad Khan on Thursday hit out at the Pinarayi Vijayan government saying it should have taken him into confidence before challenging the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA in the Supreme Court.

‘Let journalists do their jobs’: Amnesty slams Pakistan ban on TV show

Rights group Amnesty International on Thursday slammed the 60-day ban on a talk show in Pakistan by the country's Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).

Couple says ‘I do’ as volcano erupts behind them. Pics take Internet by storm

The couple, Chino Vaflor and Kat Bautista Palomar, went ahead with their wedding as planned even though the Taal volcano of Philippines erupted behind them.

India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli set to break Ponting’s record, equal Sachin’s two others with 1 century in Rajkot

India captain Virat Kohli all set to come back to his usual No.3 spot in the 2nd ODI against Australia at Rajkot.

Bike shorts, one-leg catsuits, micro-bags: Fashion trends we don’t want to see in 2020

As we move on with the brand new year and decade, new trends in fashion might come up or a few from the past might make a comeback, we can never be too sure.