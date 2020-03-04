News updates from Hindustan Times: Dos and don’ts to contain the spread of coronavirus and all the latest news

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 17:03 IST

Coronavirus: Dos and don’ts to contain the spread of Covid-19

The deadly coronavirus has spread rapidly across the globe and has infected more than 80,000 people in 60 countries. Know about the do’s and don’ts to contain the spred of Covid-19. Read more

‘700 still missing in Delhi’, claims Mamata Banerjee targeting BJP yet again

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government is creating hype around novel coronavirus to divert attention from the Delhi riots, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed while addressing a gathering of party workers on Wednesday. Read more

Two more test positive for coronavirus in Hyderabad

The number of coronavirus infections in Hyderabad rose to three on Wednesday with two persons testing positive in preliminary checks, Telangana’s public health and family welfare ministry said in a statement. Read more

United States strikes Taliban forces, in first hit since peace deal

The US conducted Wednesday its first airstrike against Taliban forces in Afghanistan, a military spokesman said, days after signing an ambitious peace deal with the militant group in the Mideastern state of Qatar. Read more

‘It can also be a huge advantage’: Former India batting coach has his say on MS Dhoni ahead of IPL 2020

MS Dhoni is back in action for the Chennai Super Kings and the fans cannot wait to see the former Indian cricket team skipper in action. Read more

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar trailer: Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor are on the run. Watch video

The makers of actors Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s much-delayed film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar dropped the trailer of the film on Wednesday. Read more

This US firm is reportedly helping Kashmir govt block social media apps

Kashmir has been facing internet shutdown for months now. Starting January this year, state authorities allowed people in the region access to 2G internet. Read more

Makeup maven in the city: LA-based makeup artist, Jordan Liberty conducts first-ever beauty masterclass in India

LA-based makeup artist, Jordan Liberty conducted his first-ever beauty masterclass at the ballroom of the The Lalit, New Delhi. Read more

‘Never before has the urge to do more been greater,’ Ratan Tata on retirement

The popular ‘Humans of Bombay’ page has dropped the final post of a three-part series based on the unheard life stories of business tycoon Ratan Tata. Read more