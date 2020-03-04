e-paper
News updates from Hindustan Times: Dos and don’ts to contain the spread of coronavirus and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Mar 04, 2020 17:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A group of visitors seen wearing protective masks following positive cases of coronavirus in the country, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
A group of visitors seen wearing protective masks following positive cases of coronavirus in the country, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
         

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times

Coronavirus: Dos and don’ts to contain the spread of Covid-19

The deadly coronavirus has spread rapidly across the globe and has infected more than 80,000 people in 60 countries. Know about the do’s and don’ts to contain the spred of Covid-19. Read more

‘700 still missing in Delhi’, claims Mamata Banerjee targeting BJP yet again

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government is creating hype around novel coronavirus to divert attention from the Delhi riots, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed while addressing a gathering of party workers on Wednesday. Read more

Two more test positive for coronavirus in Hyderabad

The number of coronavirus infections in Hyderabad rose to three on Wednesday with two persons testing positive in preliminary checks, Telangana’s public health and family welfare ministry said in a statement. Read more

United States strikes Taliban forces, in first hit since peace deal

The US conducted Wednesday its first airstrike against Taliban forces in Afghanistan, a military spokesman said, days after signing an ambitious peace deal with the militant group in the Mideastern state of Qatar. Read more

‘It can also be a huge advantage’: Former India batting coach has his say on MS Dhoni ahead of IPL 2020

MS Dhoni is back in action for the Chennai Super Kings and the fans cannot wait to see the former Indian cricket team skipper in action. Read more

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar trailer: Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor are on the run. Watch video

The makers of actors Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s much-delayed film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar dropped the trailer of the film on Wednesday. Read more

This US firm is reportedly helping Kashmir govt block social media apps

Kashmir has been facing internet shutdown for months now. Starting January this year, state authorities allowed people in the region access to 2G internet. Read more

Makeup maven in the city: LA-based makeup artist, Jordan Liberty conducts first-ever beauty masterclass in India

LA-based makeup artist, Jordan Liberty conducted his first-ever beauty masterclass at the ballroom of the The Lalit, New Delhi. Read more

‘Never before has the urge to do more been greater,’ Ratan Tata on retirement

The popular ‘Humans of Bombay’ page has dropped the final post of a three-part series based on the unheard life stories of business tycoon Ratan Tata. Read more

Pawan Gupta’s mercy plea rejected, Tihar moves Delhi court seeking fresh death warrant
Coronavirus to be treated as an emergency, task force in place: Kejriwal
Social media BJP’s ‘oxygen’, PM Modi should make positive use of it: Shiv Sena
Coronavirus cases jump to 28, India to screen passengers from all nations
High-fives, hugs, kisses discouraged as US companies battle coronavirus scare
Hong Kong brothers take on Tesla with $195,000 electric supercar
Unadkat breaks 21-year-old record to guide Saurashtra to Ranji Trophy final
Watch: Army Chief General Naravane speaks on Balakot airstrike, Chinese Army
