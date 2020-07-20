News updates from Hindustan Times: First batch of 5 Rafale fighter jets to be inducted in IAF on July 29 and all the latest news

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 21:00 IST

IAF to induct 5 Rafale jets at Ambala air base on July 29

The Indian Air Force will induct its first batch of five Rafale fighter jets imported from France at the Ambala air base on July 29 if weather permits, an IAF spokesperson said on Monday. Read More

Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate is safe, early results show

The vaccine candidate developed at the University of Oxford is safe and induces immune reaction, preliminary results published in medical journal The Lancet on Monday said, raising hopes for a cure for Covid-19 that has killed tens of thousands and disrupted human activity across the globe. Read More

ICC postpones T20 World Cup 2020 owing to Covid-19 pandemic

The T20 Cricket World Cup, scheduled to be held later this year in Australia, has been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the ICC announced following the conclusion of its board meeting on Monday. Read More

Anurag Kashyap shares his take on nepotism

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap shared his opinion about the raging nepotism debate and jokingly requested trolls to reply with innovative abuses. Read More

Samsung Galaxy M31s to Realme 6i, here are top budget smartphones coming to India this month

Tech companies will be launching three new budget smartphones in India this month. The list includes the Samsung Galaxy M31s, Infinix 4 Plus and the Realme 6i. Read More

Off-duty cop jumps into water to save boy from close encounter with shark

An off-duty officer’s quick-thinking has now earned him the title of a hero on the Internet. His prompt actions saved a boy from having a close encounter with a shark. Cocoa Beach Police & Fire took to Facebook to share the story of bravery and now it has won people over. Read More

Covid-19: Nursing home residents recreate album covers, making them more iconic

The residents of the Sydmar Lodge Care Home in Edgware, UK have been in lockdown since March 12, but that has in no way dulled their spirits. They have become rock stars through their recreations of iconic album covers. Read More

‘Only VHP & BJP members in Ram Temple Trust’: Digvijaya Singh slams Centre

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has lashed out at the Modi government accusing it of only appointing VHP and BJP leaders to the Ram Temple Trust. Watch the full video for what else he said