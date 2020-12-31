News updates from Hindustan Times: From Yogi Adityanath to Mamata Banerjee, here is what 2019 meant for 9 CMs and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 16:51 IST

From Yogi Adityanath to Mamata Banerjee, here is what 2019 meant for 9 CMs

2019 was marked by the re-election of Narendra Modi at the Centre. But it was also a significant year for a range of chief ministers. HT Correspondents bring a snapshot of what the year meant for nine chief ministers across the country.

Sitharaman launches infra pipeline to double investment to Rs 105 trillion

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday unveiled plans to double investment on infrastructure projects to Rs 105 lakh crore or Rs 105 trillion over the next five years, up from the Rs 51 lakh crore spent by the centre and the states in the last six years.

Nitish Kumar’s one-line response on BJP ties amid shadow boxing over 2020 polls

Prashant Kishor, the in-house poll strategist in Nitish Kumar’s party, has been firing away at the Janata Dal United alliance partner, Bharatiya Janata Party, for some time. Prashant Kishor, who had first spoken out against the amended citizenship law and the citizens’ register, next demanded that the JDU should be the senior partner in the alliance, setting up a fresh back-and-forth with BJP leaders in the state.

4 Congress leaders detained, party delegation’s visit to Kashmir cancelled

Four Congress leaders, including Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president and former minister Ghulam Ahmad Mir and Pradesh Youth Congress (PYC) president Uday Bhanu Chib, were put under house arrest in Jammu on Tuesday.

In midnight tweet, Priyanka Gandhi invokes goddess ‘Chamunda’ after BJP’s barb

Having referred to ‘Hinduism, and Hindu deities ‘Shiv’ ‘Ram’ ‘Krishna at her maiden press conference in Lucknow on Monday afternoon, Congress general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi invoked goddess ‘Chamunda’, another important Hindu deity’ in a midnight tweet after she left for Delhi.

Meet the Delhiite who quit modelling to be a yoga exponent on the go

Delhiite Surya Prithvi Nain, who left the buzzy Capital life, his glamorous modelling career and his legal practice to live a more fulfilling life. Now he is often found in remote scenic places organising yoga retreats, that way he “helps people live mindfully as well as promote places which aren’t popular touristy spots but should be”.

Ashish Nehra names his pick for ‘performance of the decade’

Former Indian cricket team fast bowler Ashish Nehra picked teammate VVS Laxman’s 96-run knock against South Africa during the second Test in Durban in 2010 as the ‘performance of the decade’. The innings proved crucial for the visitors as they won the encounter by 87 runs to level three-match series 1-1.

Here’s what irritated Janhvi Kapoor on sets of Ghost Stories

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her digital debut with Zoya Akhtar’s short in Netflix’s upcoming anthology Ghost Stories. The actor has said that it was easy for her to play a nurse, adding that her bangs irritated her on the sets, thanks to the heat and sweat.

