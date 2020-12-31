In midnight tweet, Priyanka Gandhi invokes goddess ‘Chamunda’ after BJP’s barb

india

Having referred to ‘Hinduism, and Hindu deities ‘Shiv’ ‘Ram’ ‘Krishna at her maiden press conference in Lucknow on Monday afternoon, Congress general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi invoked goddess ‘Chamunda’, another important Hindu deity’ in a midnight tweet after she left for Delhi.

“Om Aim Hrim Klin, Chamundaye Vichhe”, she wrote in a one-line tweet in Hindi a little after midnight on Monday.

She did not elaborate on the context for the tweet. But just hours earlier, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had responded to her attacks on his boss Yogi Adityanath, claiming that she had no knowledge of Hinduism and saffron as she was not brought up with Hindu traditions.

In Hinduism, Chamunda is a fierce aspect of goddess Durga, the supreme mother goddess.

According to Hindu mythology, Chanda and Munda were two monsters whom Mother killed.

The literal meaning of the Mantra is Om (Sound of universe), Aim (Mahasaraswati), Hrim (Maha Lakshmi), Klim ( Maha Kali), Chamundaye ( Chamunda-killer of evil and devil) and vichhe (shield). Chanting this mantra is believed to be full of benefits of various sorts.

On a visit to the state, Priyanka Gandhi had mounted an attack on the Yogi Adityanath government for its handling of the protests against the amended citizenship law. She had also advised Adityanath to follow the tenets of Hinduism, where she said there was no place for revenge and violence. She also referred to Adityanath’s saffron robes that she reminded him, symbolized compensation and not revenge.

It was a reference to the chief minister Adityanath’s statement in which he allegedly threatened to avenge those who indulged in violence in Lucknow during protests against CAA.

She also said India was the land of Ram and Krishna who were symbols of compensation and also referred to ‘Shivaji ji ki baarat’ in which she said everyone danced.

Apart from the BJP, the saints in Ayodhya have also reacted to Priyanka Gandhi’s remark about saffron. They said she could have targeted Yogi Aditanath but it was not fair to target saffron.

“Both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have been making objectionable remarks about the saffron. The country does not take this seriously,” Hanuman Temple, chief priest, Anand Giri said.