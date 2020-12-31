e-paper
Home / India News / Rs 102 lakh crore worth projects to help make India a $5 trillion economy by 2025: Nirmala Sitharaman

india Updated: Dec 31, 2019 15:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed the media on Tuesday.

Here are the highlights:

- In line with announcement made by PM in his Independence Day 2019 speech, to make infrastructure investment worth Rs. 100 lakh crore for the next five years, a task force was formed to identify projects: FM Sitharaman

- Today, the task force has identified Rs 102 lakh crore worth of projects, after conducting 70 stakeholder consultations in a short period of four months: FM Sitharaman

- Rs 102 lakh crore National Infrastructure Projects (#NIP) to help make India a $5 trillion economy by 2025 : FM Sitharaman

- National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) Coordination Mechanism to be launched, comprising the Centre, states and private sector, for detailed planning, information dissemination and monitoring implementation of the NIP framework: FM Sitharaman

- An annual global investors meet will be organised in the second half of 2020: FM Sitharaman

